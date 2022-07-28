Longtime CP teacher, theater director has new play

Marion Kellum moved to Crown Point with his wife Rosemary in the 1960s to assume a teaching position at Crown Point High School.

He was licensed in art, English, and theater education, and while he taught all three throughout his career, he focused on art and theater classes, and he directed the school's plays for all but a brief period.

Kellum was the auditorium director from the addition of the auditorium to the CPHS building on Joliet Street in the fall of 1975. The opening of the new auditorium sparked an interest in community theater, and Kellum was involved with Playmakers from their first show until their last. Sometimes he was just on the board and handled tech, and other times he was all in, such as when he adapted "A Christmas Carol" and directed it, and one year even played Scrooge.

He did all of this while raising four children and later being a very involved grandparent.

Kellum retired from teaching in 1995, and was asked to paint a mural for Col. Wheeler Middle School … so he painted seven over the course of a few years. They are all based on local history, from the native peoples who lived on the land that is now under the school to the founding of the town and building of the courthouse to the Civil War, including a tribute to Col. John Wheeler.

When Crown Point Community Theater started in 2005, Kellum was of course involved. He did a term or two on the board, directed a couple of plays, played Friar Lawrence in "Romeo and Juliet," and was just all around helpful when his help was needed. Maintaining a community theater is expensive, and CPCT also dissolved from financial difficulties.

By this point Kellum was on the board of directors for the Lake Court House Foundation, and his love of local history was making him itch to write and direct plays about it. In the summer of 1984, he had written and directed a massive show called "The Best Old Courthouse," and it was performed through the Playmakers.

Then, in the early 2000s, he wrote and directed "Lake Court House," a 30-minute piece on the founding of Crown Point, for a courthouse foundation event.

With his desire to write more creative pieces that still tied to the local history, a theater group of sorts was born.

Kellum throws plays like some people throw parties. He writes something he likes, and then he invites his friends to put it on. If the cast is coming up a little short, his friends put out an all-call to find more friends.

This troupe doesn’t have a name, a 501(c)3 designation, or a particular home. For their first productions they rehearsed and performed at the courthouse, sometimes in the Maki Ballroom and sometimes in the courtroom upstairs, with all proceeds supporting the Lake Court House Foundation.

Now they are rehearsing and performing in the ARC building on Burrell Drive to raise funds for the Community Help Network. The troupe with no name performs where they can in order to help raise money for an excellent cause.

The first history-based play was performed in 2012. "Frozen Stiff," set in the 1910s, is a comedic murder mystery surrounding the seating of the first city council.

Next was the farce "Let’s Get Hitched," performed in 2015 and set in the 1920s Marriage Mill. In 2017 there was the 1930s drama "Lillian," based on Lillian Holley and the events surrounding her time as sheriff when John Dillinger escaped the Lake County Jail.

This historical set was followed by a play of monologues for women, not written by Marion Kellum, called "Talking With."

Then he wrote another adaptation of "A Christmas Carol," this one called "A Dickens of a Christmas" with the premise of Grandpa Cratchit being told the Scrooge story by his grandchildren with the intention of having a cast almost entirely of children creating a shortened version that would provide an entry into live theater for an audience of children.

Now, as he is turning 87, the theater group has yet another historically based play with "Ruffle Shirt Hill." This one, however, is an adaptation of the book "The House on the Hill" written by Anne Putnam and published in 1930.

The interesting thing about this story is that the locals believed Putnam was exposing the secrets of the people in town with this novel, even to the extent that they were fairly certain of who was who in the text. It’s entirely possible that it is fully a work of fiction, but the local connection is that this book was written by a local author and that there was a local uproar about it.

This time, Kellum has handed the directing reins over to Dana Zurbriggen, who has been functioning as his “Girl Friday” since she was in high school. When she came to teach at CPHS, she was his assistant director. They worked together on a few productions with CPCT, and she has been involved both onstage and as Kellum’s assistant with every one of the recent productions.

She said she is both honored and daunted to be stepping into Kellum’s shoes this time.

FYI: "Ruffle Shirt Hill" will be presented at 7 p.m. July 29 and 30 and Aug. 5 and 6, and at 2 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 7 at the ARC of Northwest Indiana, 550 E. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. Doors open one half-hour before the performances begin. Tickets are $20 per person, and include refreshments before and after the show. For reservations, call 219-216-1747 or email Joe_culley@msn.com. Proceeds benefit Community Help Network.