Longtime Gary radio host joins WGVE 88.7 FM

A longtime Gary radio host has joined WGVE 88.7 FM as the director of broadcasting.

Jeffrey Smith signed on with the radio station known as "Gary's Voice of Education" that's run by the Gary Community School Corporation. He will manage the radio station housed at the Gary Area Career Center, expand on-air community programming and help develop a radio and television broadcast curriculum.

“Jeff is just the shot in the arm we need as we continue to ramp up the course offerings and opportunities at the Career Center,” GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty said. “Our students are fortunate to glean from his broadcast experience, and the community will still get to enjoy his witty, on-air personality during the morning show.”

Smith served for a decade as an on-air personality at the Gary talk radio station WLTH 1370 AM.

“This was an opportunity that I had to seize,” he said. “This role affords me the opportunity to share my craft with aspiring broadcasters while still delivering news and commentary to a community filled with long-time supporters. I am simply overwhelmed by the support I have received as a result of this decision and can’t wait to start my new journey.”