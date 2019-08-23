Retired educator and coach Tim Vassar will appear at Miles Books in downtown Highland to sign copies of his new book, "Jeremiah Wasn't Just a Bullfrog: A Story of Passion, Pursuit, Perseverance...and Polliwogs."
Vassar worked for more than four decades as a teacher, coach, school administrator and clinical professor. He has been named to the Highland High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was nominated for Teacher of the year at Highland High School multiple times, as well as for Indiana Track & Field Coach of the Year.
"Tim is a truly talented mentor, former teacher, coach, star athlete, and school administrator," Miles Books owner Jim Roumbos said. "He is a true inspiration for all of his former students and athletes. His book is semi-autobiographical of his days in Highland, Indiana. It also conveys his inspirational approach to life in general."
Vasser will appear between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the bookstore at 2819 Jewett Ave. in downtown Highland.
His book shares "personal stories of love, passion, pursuits and perseverance." Vasser, whose teams won Sectional championships in Track & Field, wrote about sports, education, scripture and his love of his wife in the 256-page book, which was published earlier this year.
"His words ring true for athletes, coaches, teachers, school administrators, ministers, and for those wanting a good love story," his publisher Pen It! Publications said in the book's promotional copy. "For readers seeking inspiration or self-help, this is the book for you! If you love sports, then you will find fulfillment in these pages. For educators, he provides valuable common sense lessons. For husbands needing some guidance, Tim provides some scripturally based thoughts on how to treat your wife and for wives to understand what they should expect from their husbands. If you need a good chuckle, you will not be disappointed."