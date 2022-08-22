Longtime host Chris Nolte returns to Lakeshore Public Radio

Chris Nolte, one of the most recognizable voices on Northwest Indiana radio, is returning to the Lakeshore Public Radio airwaves.

Nolte stepped down in March but will now serve as the permanent host of "Morning Edition" at Lakeshore Public Radio in Merrillville.

He has worked in broadcasting for more than 40 years.

“Chris' return to Lakeshore Public Radio is a welcomed return. A familiar voice whom listeners know and trust, Chris brings decades of experience to the airwaves. We've missed him. Welcome home, Chris,” Vice President of Radio Tom Maloney said.

Nolte previously served as the local host of "Morning Edition," NPR's most-listened-to program nationally. The show provides news, traffic and weather, airing from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays on 89.1 FM and LakeshorePublicRadio.org.

He also hosted the "Regionally Speaking" talk show on weekdays on Lakeshore Public Radio.

“I missed my buddy Chris so I am so excited that I will have him back in the newsroom to bounce ideas off of,” Lakeshore Public Radio producer and on-air talent Dee Dotson said. “I learned all things radio working alongside Chris, so I am so excited that Chris will be rejoining us here at Lakeshore Public Radio. Chris' decades-long news experience has been missed on our airwaves. Chris brings a wealth of knowledge on all things Northwest Indiana, from environmental issues to politics and everything in between. His dedication to sharing the voices of our community through insightful interviews has been the missing piece to our programming this past summer.”

Lakeshore Public Radio is the local NPR affiliate, broadcasting across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. It is upgrading equipment to boost its signal across Northwest Indiana by 75%.

For more information, visit lakeshorepublicradio.org.