Longtime mailman pens humorous memoir about Hammond childhood and postal work

Longtime mailman Dave Woerpel recently published the humorous memoir "Nothing Like I Planned," which has drawn comparisons to the work of fellow Hammond native Jean Shepherd.

Woerpel wrote the book about growing up in Hammond and delivering mail in the city for nearly four decades, including the first four or five years when he was "trying to get fired." Though he penned it during the pandemic, it was a long time in the making.

"It goes back to the Calumet Press when Jim Dedelow owned it," he said. "He told me to write a story and I asked, 'about what?' He said, 'you're a mailman, write a story about something you've seen or done.' So I wrote a story about a conversation I had with my dad who asked, 'what's wrong with these kids today.' I told him we all rode bikes behind the mosquito spray truck."

Woerpel, who followed his father into the U.S. Postal Service and is now the president of the Hammond City Council, wrote humor pieces for the newspaper for about four years. Dedelow and others, including Facebook friends who read the stories he posts online, suggested he ought to write a book.

When he was watching his grandkids every day during the pandemic, he decided he wanted to write them stories about his life.

"I got the laptop and wrote one," he said. "Soon I wrote another. Then I had 10 or 11 done. So I put them in chronological order and tried to put a narrative behind it."

It ended up being a 310-page book he wrote with his grandkids and friends in mind.

"It's the stories your grandfather would tell you," he said. "It's like Forrest Gump, an old man sitting on a park bench telling the story of his life to his grandkids."

The book is filled with colorful stories like how his father told him he'd get a pony for Christmas, filled his stocking with horse dung and told him he got up too late and the pony got away.

"Nothing about me or my personality says writer," he said. "I'm not the Bob Ross type with an afro and easel trying to be creative. I'm just telling the stories I remember of being a kid."

He for instance gives a humorous account of riding the bus to downtown Hammond as a kid, sharing his observations on the winos, drunks and pool players he came across. He relates the time he was working at the Hammond Civic Center and unknowingly told headliner Peter Frampton he wasn't allowed backstage because he wasn't wearing a pass.

Woerpel considers himself a wryly observational background character in his book, which focuses on the main characters of his father and friends. He also describes his experiences as a mailman, including con artists he came across on his route.

"What are they thinking to send an 18-year-and-two-month-old kid out on a route for eight hours?" he said. "There's nothing but time to get in trouble."

He talks about the physical toll it takes on the body and the craziness one sees.

"As a mailman, I walked up to 500 houses a day," he said. "They say no one knows what goes on behind closed doors but when you walk up to 500 houses a day and many of the doors are open it's a different story."

The book is available at local bookstores like Miles Books in Highland.

