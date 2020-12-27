Lookingglass's 'Her Honor Jane Byrne' to air for free on New Year's Day

CHICAGO — Lookingglass Theatre Company's "Her Honor Jane Byrne" will air on WBEZ-FM (91.5) Chicago on New Year's Day.
Ensemble Member and Mellon Playwright in Residence J. Nicole Brooks wrote and directed the play about the former Chicago mayor, which premiered in March just five days before the theater in the Streeterville neighborhood in downtown Chicago had to close because of coronavirus.
Known for its visually dramatic contemporary literary adaptations, Lookingglass turned "Her Honor Jane Byrne" — about Chicago's first female mayor, was elected in 1979 in the first election after Richard J. Daley's death — into a audio play that debuted on Thanksgiving. It will be rebroadcast at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.
"Chicago is 'The City That Works' — but does it work for everybody?" the theatre said in a press release. "It’s 1981, the city’s simmering pot of neglected problems boils over, and Chicago’s first woman mayor is moving into Cabrini-Green. Is this just a P.R. stunt, or will it bring the city together? For the next three weeks, residents, activists, media, the 'Machine,' and the mayor herself will collide as the city’s raw truths are exposed. Tune in to find out who will come out on top in this bold new work."
Funding from National Endowment for the Arts, William Blair, the Bayless Family Foundation, Kathy Byrne, Mary and Lionel Go, the Melinda McMullen and Duncan Kime Charitable Trust, and Nancia Shawver and Larry Weiner made the radio play adaptation possible.
Lookingglass, which has not been able to stage plays or sell tickets for months, is asking for any additional donations people can make.
"While our doors are closed, we are only able to keep producing new works and serving our community because of the generosity of our donors and patrons," Lookingglass said in a release. "If you are able this holiday season, please consider making a gift to Lookingglass. Your donation of any size will help us continue the important work of bringing the arts to Chicago. Thank you for your support!"
For more information or to donate, visit lookingglasstheatre.org/support.
