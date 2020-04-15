Loretta Lynn's bond with Patsy Cline remains strong

The two first met shortly after Cline was badly injured in a car accident in 1961, just months after releasing her song “I Fall To Pieces.” Cline heard Lynn singing on the radio and asked her to come to the hospital to meet her.

“Bless her heart. I could tell she was in a lot of pain,” said Lynn. “Her arms and her head were all bandaged up. And it broke my heart.”

Lynn was there for support when Cline struggled to hide her scars from the wreck. Cline also taught Lynn not to get pushed around by men in the business, telling her she should demand to get her concert payments up front and that she should confront male artists who pinched and touched her backstage.

“The men knew exactly what Patsy thought and they’d try to get away with things with me, you know? But she’d seen them act funny, and she’d tell them off,” Lynn said.

Cline and Lynn shared everything, like sisters. Cline showed Lynn how to shave her legs for the first time, taught her how to drive and gave Lynn dresses to wear on stage. Lynn even has a pair of lace panties that Cline gave her as a way to spice up Lynn’s marriage.

“I’ve got a pair of panties that she gave me that I wore for four years,” said Lynn.