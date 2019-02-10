The legendary band Los Lobos will headline this year's Prairie Magic Music Festival in Valparaiso.
Porter County Parks and Recreation has staged the summer music festival for the last four years at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park at 775 Meridian Road in Valparaiso as a "celebration of rock, blues and Americana music."
"Working with longtime Porter County Memorial Opera House collaborator Rob Harkel of Brightside Music, the department has grown the festival to attract high-quality, national-headlining acts, alongside local favorites as opening acts," the county parks department said in a news release. "The department and park board work to increase the number of quality performances at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park amphitheater. This year’s headliner is sure to attract visitors from far beyond Porter County, though."
A well-known national act, Los Lobos hails from Los Angeles and has played its blend of Chicana rock, Tex-Mex, roots rock and heartland rock for more than 40 years. The chart-topping rock 'n' roll band, whose name is Spanish for "The Wolves," has toured the world as an opening act for the Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan and U2 and appeared on major motion picture soundtracks for "Desperado," "Spy Kids" and "Bull Durham," among many other films.
The former Sunset Strip regulars have won multiple awards and frequently tour the country, filling various venues in Chicago over the years.
"They first gained international fame in the late 1980s with a cover of Ritchie Valens’ 'La Bamba' and have been creating music for more than 40 years," Porter County Parks and Recreation said in the release. "The three-time Grammy Award-winning group has also received a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015."
Los Lobos will headline the music festival slated for 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17. There will be a beer garden and food available for purchase on site at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.
Tickets to the Prairie Magic Music Festival are $30, and are now on sale.
For more information or tickets, visit www.portercountyparks.org/prairie.