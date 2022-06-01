 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Los Originales de San Juan to play free show at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes

This sign welcomes visitors to Wolf Lake in Hammond.

 Joseph S. Pete

Los Originales de San Juan will headline Sunday night at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes this July.

The Southern California-based band will play a free show at 7 p.m. on July 17 with the band taking the stage at around 9 p.m. Código FN will open.

Wolf Lake opens at noon that day, and people can enter the VIP section starting at 6 p.m.

Los Originales de San Juan, a norteño quartet, has a large following on the West Coast, Southwest and Mexico. Formed in the 1990s, the band frequently tours and has released albums like "Cantina de Mi Barrio," "Cantos de la Revolucion," "Mexicano Hasta la Madre" and "Caspa del Diablo."

Signed to EMI Latin, the band has had significant airplay on norteño and Tejano radio, including with hit singles like "El Clavo" and "El Jardinero."

Código FN is a Mexican group that hails from Sinaloa. The band's first single "Me Muchas Gustas" reached the Top 10 of Billboard's Regional Mexican chart. Código FN's debut album "Te Amaré Más" charted at No. 4.

People are also reading…

Toby Keith, Counting Crows, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Rick Ross also will headline the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at Festival of the Lakes.

Running from July 13-17 this year, Festival of the Lakes celebrates Hammond's three lakes: Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and George Lake. It also has a carnival midway, local food vendors, fireworks, a fishing derby, a golf scramble and other festivities. 

VIP tickets are currently available to the concerts for $75, marked down from $100.

Parking for the festival is $30 per car.

For more information, visit FestivaloftheLakes.com.

