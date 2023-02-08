A Valentine Day-themed art exhibit is now on display at Studio 659 in downtown Whiting.

Arts Alive is staging the Love & Chocolate Gallery Art Show at Studio 659 at 1413 119th St.

Curators Debra Salinas and Vicky Sanchez wanted to explore the theme of how chocolate inspires love. A group of varied artists interpret subjects like love, chocolate and sweethearts sharing something sweet.

It features artwork from Candice Alise, Juan Correa and the married couple Steve T Photography and Lola Alva, who display their photos of chocolate and mole.

The artist Gabi Siegfried created a Love & Chocolate Steampunk Tattoo Chalk Wall. Beatrice Cervantes crafted a miniature bakery and chocolate shop room box titled "La Vida Dulce" that honors the memory of her sister and those living with breast cancer.

Artists work in a number of mediums, including photos, pottery, lithophane, ceramic tiles and acrylics. They take a broad view of the subject of love, tackling topics like heartbreak, love of pets and the memories of loved ones.

The exhibit also features memorabilia from the South Bend Chocolate Factory, including tiles and art. There's also artifacts from the Queen Anne Candy Company that was based in Hammond for 80 years before it closed in 2006.

There's also a section dedicated to Gayety’s Chocolates & Ice Cream Shop, a local institution that started on Chicago's South Side in 1920 and eventually made its way down to its current location. Owner Laurene Lemanski sponsored the exhibit, which includes a display on Gayety's history that includes a historical photo from Mother's Day in 1950.

"There is so much more to this show," Salinas said. "My advice is to come by and see it."

In conjunction with the exhibit, the art gallery will display "Chocolat" at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18.

The gallery is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit studio659.org or find Arts Alive or Studio 659 on Facebook.