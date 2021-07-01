'Love' comes back to Michigan City

David Graham, associate artistic director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre, has an idea why the musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” has been a worldwide hit for more than a quarter century.
“It’s so very universal, the foibles, the joys, the disappointments of the modern relationship,” he said. “People trying to form bonds with each other and romantic relationships is so universal. It’s different in some ways in every culture, the dating ritual, but I think there’s some universal things about it.”
Opening July 7 and running through July 17, “Love” is a series of vignettes and songs examining the highs and lows in romance, from the early days of dating to after saying “I do.”
The show was created by Joe DiPietro, whose CV includes Broadway’s Tony award-winning “Memphis” and “Nice Work If You Can Get it,”, and Jimmy Roberts. The musical made its debut in New Jersey in 1995 and has gone on to become Off-Broadway’s longest running production.
Featuring songs such as “I Will Be Loved Tonight,” “Cantata for a First Date” and “On the Highway of Love,” “Love” was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Broadway Musical in 1997. Additionally, the play has been staged by local theater companies throughout the states and also presented as far away as Sidney, Tel Aviv and Seoul and has been translated into more than a dozen languages.
In 2018, DiPietro and Roberts revisited “Love,” adding a pair of new songs and amending original lyrics and dialogue. Canterbury staged a successful production of “Love” to the stage in 2008 and sought to bring the duo’s updated version back to the stage.
“It’s an incredibly cute show, but it’s not just cute,” Graham said. “There’s some pathos, there’s some emotion in there. The songs are fun and catchy. You get a lot of bang for your buck from the kinds of approaches it takes (with the variety of vignettes and songs).
The cast for Canterbury’s “Love” is made up of Grace Cummings, Bailey Roberts, Anna Holmes and Jacob Ryan Martinez. The production is directed by Lari Renee Leber.
Next up for Canterbury Summer Theatre is a production of the musical “Ordinary Days,” scheduled to run July 21 through July 31.
FYI: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” runs at 2 p.m. July 7-8 and 14-15, 7:40 p.m. July 9 and 16 and 6:30 p.m. July 10 and 17 at Canterbury Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. Tickets are $16 for Wednesday and Thursday shows, $17 for Friday and Saturday shows. $1 discount for seniors, 50% off high school students and younger, $1.50 discount groups of 10 or more. Call 219-874-4269 or visit canterburytheatre.org.