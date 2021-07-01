'Love' comes back to Michigan City

David Graham, associate artistic director of Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre, has an idea why the musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” has been a worldwide hit for more than a quarter century.

“It’s so very universal, the foibles, the joys, the disappointments of the modern relationship,” he said. “People trying to form bonds with each other and romantic relationships is so universal. It’s different in some ways in every culture, the dating ritual, but I think there’s some universal things about it.”

Opening July 7 and running through July 17, “Love” is a series of vignettes and songs examining the highs and lows in romance, from the early days of dating to after saying “I do.”

The show was created by Joe DiPietro, whose CV includes Broadway’s Tony award-winning “Memphis” and “Nice Work If You Can Get it,”, and Jimmy Roberts. The musical made its debut in New Jersey in 1995 and has gone on to become Off-Broadway’s longest running production.