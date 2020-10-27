Lubenzik's FAKE REAL exhibit explores fact and fiction

If you can handle the truth, you might want to check out the new FAKE REAL exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City.

The exhibit explores how to sort fact and fiction and ascertain the truth, tackling issues like elections, climate change, public health and social media. Artists Cindy Bernhard, Steven Eichhorn, Carson Fox, Jeffrey Grauel, Regin Igloria, Moises Salazar, Anne Yafi and Rodrigo Lara Zendejas reflect on myth, perception and bias, both personal and cultural.

The exhibit opens with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 and runs through Jan. 9.

All eight artists create their own reality posing the question of whether truth lies there. Grauel’s work features hidden images on the backs of rugs, while Eichhorn assembles collages of found pages from books that are cut, layered and glued.

Bernhard's paintings use humor to explore femininity and the illusion thereof, often having dogs stand in for people.

“In addition to mounds of paint, I collage faux nails, eyelashes, glitter, sequin, and holographic papers to my canvas. These synthetic materials call attention to fabricated manifestations of beauty, over-abundance, and excess,” she said.