Lubeznik artmaking pop-ups coming to Michigan City neighborhoods

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is planning Family Pop-Up Art Days in various Michigan City neighborhoods.
“This idea for neighborhood programs came out of a conversation with various community leaders who wanted LCA to be more visible and engaged across Michigan City,” LCA’s Education Director Hannah Hammond-Hagman said. “LCA’s continued outreach in our community is some of our most important work, and the Pop-Up events have allowed us to engage with families across various neighborhoods to not only provide a special afternoon of creativity and artmaking, but to raise awareness of all LCA has to offer.”
The next Family Pop-Up Art Day will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Macedonian Missionary Baptist Church at 3007 Ohio St. in Michigan City. Attendees at the free public event can create handmade books about gratitude.
Every artmaking event will take place in a different neighborhood in the lakefront city in LaPorte County.
“Seeing this program quickly progress from an idea to a reality has been very exciting for our team,” Lubeznik Development Director Michelle Shirk said. “We are grateful to the many volunteers who have helped us plan, market and implement these Pop-Ups, as well as to American Licorice Company for providing generous financial support.”
The American Licorice Company is sponsoring the programming across the lakefront city in LaPorte County to meet "the needs and interests of Michigan City residents."
“American Licorice is always looking to support people in our community Investing in the Happiness of Others,” said Nicole Krol, community outreach and sustainability specialist with American Licorice Company. “This was a great way to bring people in the community together.”
For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.