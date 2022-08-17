Lubeznik Arts Festival returns for 40th year, to feature live mural painting

Looking to get some new art to hang at home or just for somewhere fun and cultured to hang out this weekend?

The Lubeznik Arts Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to the grounds of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W 2nd St. #100 in downtown Michigan City.

The annual festival is marking its 40th year. It draws thousands of people from across Northwest Indiana, greater Chicagoland and beyond to the art center near the Lake Michigan lakefront.

More than 60 artists and craftsmen from across the country will display and sell their work.

Festival attendees can browse the art, check out what's exhibited indoors at the Lubeznik galleries, engage in family art-making sessions and see live demonstrations of artists at work.

This year, the Lubezek Arts Festival is hosting a mural invitation. Artists Chris Silva, Dredske and Felix "Flex" Maldonado will paint murals in front of the public. People can vote for their favorite.

“For the festival’s 40th anniversary, we’re so excited to offer some new, exciting elements to the festival. The mural event adds live action and interactive voting. All we need is great weather," said Janet Bloch, LCA’s executive director.

LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra harpist Meg Rodgers will perform a pop-up performance at 1 p.m. Saturday, when festival goers will have first dibs on the art before it's picked through.

Local vendors also will sell food, wine and beer all weekend long. Origin Water will hand out free still and sparkling water at the festival.

Admission is $5 on Saturday for the general public but free for LCA members, children 16 and under, active military and veterans.

McDonalds of LaPorte County is sponsoring Free Family Day on Sunday when admission will be free to everyone.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.