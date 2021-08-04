 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lubeznik Arts Festival returns to Michigan City
urgent

Lubeznik Arts Festival returns to Michigan City

Lubeznik Arts Festival returns to Michigan City

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Get ready to browse through the paintings, drawings, pictures of Europe and the Chicago skyline, and other works of art again.

The Lubeznik Arts Festival will return for the 39th year on the weekend of Aug. 21 and 22 outside the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown Michigan City and the Lake Michigan lakefront.

The festival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is now back.

7:13 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford

“LAF is one of the highlights of summer in the Region, however, we simply could not offer an event of this scope without the help of our community partners,” festival planning committee co-chair Shannon Denny said. “We are thrilled that McDonald’s of LaPorte County is sponsoring Free Family Sunday. They are the perfect partner for Lubeznik Center to show the community our appreciation.”

People from all across Northwest Indiana visit the grounds of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts to enjoy the arts, crafts, art-making, live music and more. The festival also will feature a community fashion show on Sunday. As many as 3,000 visitors are expected to come over the course of the two-day festival.

This year's Lubeznik Art Fest features a performance by the Surabhi Ensemble, which blends Indian, Middle Eastern and Spanish Flamenco influences.

Attendees can enjoy the exhibits in the Lubeznik galleries inside as well.

1:27 WATCH NOW: Ford unveils electric F-150 at Chicago Auto Show

We are proud that our community recognizes LCA as a driver of economic development and tourism thanks in part to the festival," executive director Janet Bloch said. "We love to share our passion for art with old and new friends in the area.”

Admission is $5 on Saturday and free on on Free Family Sunday on Aug. 22 because of sponsorship by McDonald's of LaPorte County.

Other sponsors include 1st Source Bank, Bulk Equipment Corp, Monosol and NIPSCO.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.

+7 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Schoop's, Shark's and Aldo close in Southlake Mall; Segway course and Harry Potter attraction come to mall
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jason Momoa calls out New York Times for 'icky' interview question

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts