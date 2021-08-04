Lubeznik Arts Festival returns to Michigan City

Get ready to browse through the paintings, drawings, pictures of Europe and the Chicago skyline, and other works of art again.

The Lubeznik Arts Festival will return for the 39th year on the weekend of Aug. 21 and 22 outside the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown Michigan City and the Lake Michigan lakefront.

The festival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is now back.

“LAF is one of the highlights of summer in the Region, however, we simply could not offer an event of this scope without the help of our community partners,” festival planning committee co-chair Shannon Denny said. “We are thrilled that McDonald’s of LaPorte County is sponsoring Free Family Sunday. They are the perfect partner for Lubeznik Center to show the community our appreciation.”

People from all across Northwest Indiana visit the grounds of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts to enjoy the arts, crafts, art-making, live music and more. The festival also will feature a community fashion show on Sunday. As many as 3,000 visitors are expected to come over the course of the two-day festival.

This year's Lubeznik Art Fest features a performance by the Surabhi Ensemble, which blends Indian, Middle Eastern and Spanish Flamenco influences.