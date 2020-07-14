Lubeznik Center for the Arts cancels 39th Lubeznik Arts Festival over COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the summer's most popular arts festivals in Northwest Indiana won't take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts canceled the 39th annual Lubeznik Arts Festival that normally takes place in mid-August. The two-day event typically draws more than 3,000 visitors and features around 90 artists and artisans who display paintings, photos, jewelry and other creations.

Public health concerns postponed the art fair that had been slated for Aug. 15-16. It will instead be held next year.

“The health of our staff and patrons is my number one responsibility," Lubeznik Executive Director Janet Bloch said. "After much deliberation, the LCA team feels this is the most responsible position. We want to get back to business as soon as we can and as safely as possible. Hopefully, next year we will attract twice the number of visitors.”

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. Second St. on the Michigan City lakefront has however reopened for visitation, though it's limiting capacity.

The gallery is now exhibiting the group show "Well-Behaved Women: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage" that features the work of women artists.