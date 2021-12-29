Lubeznik Center for the Arts hires a new marketing manager

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts has a new marketing manager.

Samantha Bean, who graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with degrees in journalism and communications, started in the role this month overseeing the marketing efforts of the art center at 101 W. 2nd Street #100 in downtown Michigan City. She has 10 years of experience in the marketing and communications field, with a background in graphic design, writing, public relations and project management.

“I am so excited Samantha joined our team. Her marketing expertise and creative vision will bring LCA into a new phase of development," Lubeznik Center for the Arts Executive Director Janet Bloch said. "Increasing LCA’s visibility within the Region and ensuring audiences in Michigan City are aware of our meaningful programs is a big goal. I have utmost confidence in her.”

The Northwest Indiana native will oversee marketing of exhibitions, education and events, as well as the front desk and gallery shop staff.

She has had a lifelong passion for arts. She's drawn, danced, sung and participated in local community theater.