Lubeznik Center for the Arts Holiday Artisan Market kicks off

Looking for locally produced unique gifts for the holidays?

You'll have a few months, starting this weekend.

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts will kick off its Holiday Artisan Market on Saturday.

The Gallery Shop at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd Street in Michigan City will expand into the main lobby to add thousands of special items from artists and artisans.

More than 60 artists and artisans, both local and national, will have art and handmade wares for sale between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Holiday Artisan Market will run through Jan. 6.

"One local artist participating in the Holiday Artisan Market is Jon Hook," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Hook is a LaPorte, Ind.-based ceramics artist that uses local materials and adds his own custom-made glazes to the surface of his wood-fired pieces. His work is like no other due to his unique, sustainable and regenerative approach."

People also can check out the work of Steven and Susan Shaikh, a husband-and-wife duo from Fort Wayne.

"Their work embodies a traditional Indian style of making jewelry with a contemporary edge inspired by different cultures, architecture and nature," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "They are offering some pieces at a 25% discount."

Lubeznik Center for the Arts members also can save 10% of all Gallery Shop purchases year-round.

The art center near the Lake Michigan lakefront will host a Ladies Sip & Shop day at the Holiday Artisan Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

"All, even the guys, are welcome to enjoy mimosas, snacks and a day of shopping," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Local vendors, Ali’s Organics, Rita Cochran, Geralyn Salas and Sweet P’s Fashions will be onsite with a 'trunk' of special goodies to help you pick the perfect items."

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219.874.4900.