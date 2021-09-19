Lubeznik Center for the Arts lands grants

MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts landed grant funding to promote arts and creativity in LaPorte County.

The arts center at 101 W. Second St. recently was named an Indiana Arts Commission's Arts Organization Support Merit Awardee. That included a $1,000 award for its innovation and commitment to public service over the past year

"The projects and organizations that are receiving funding have major positive impacts on the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana," said Alberta Barker, chair of the Indiana Arts Commission that invested more than $3 million in arts programming in communities across Indiana. "Arts and creativity make us stronger as individuals, families, communities, and as a state."

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront also received $12,388 to stage exhibitions, arts education, tours and outreach programs.

"We are grateful for the support that bolsters so many of our core programs and activities," Lubeznik Center for the Arts Executive Director Janet Bloch said.