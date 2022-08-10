 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Lubeznik Center for the Arts lands Indiana Arts Commission grant

  • 0
Lubeznik Center for the Arts lands Indiana Arts Commission grant

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City landed an $11,769 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission.

The state agency approved an Arts Organization Support grant for the arts center on the lakefront in Michigan City.

“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding are improving the economic and educational climates of the state of Indiana,” said Alberta Barker, chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is delighted to support this investment in Hoosier communities. It is a privilege to uplift the impressive creative work being done around the state.”

More than 460 artists and arts groups around the state submitted applications.

“Lubeznik Center for the Arts depends on the operational grant from the Indiana Arts Commission to help fund the extensive outreach we do in the community, to bring renown artists into our exhibits and support our staff salaries," Lubeznik Center for the Arts Executive Director Janet Bloch said. "We are so grateful, for without it we could not be the tremendous resource to the region that we are.”

People are also reading…

More than 85 Hoosiers from across Indiana reviewed the applications for funding from the state and the National Endowment for the Arts. The panel included specialists in arts, finance and community development.

“Art and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities. They promote connection and cohesion, foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive, and create the kinds of communities where people want to live,” said Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “In each of Indiana’s 92 counties, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that improves the quality of life of every Hoosier and drives economic development within our state.”

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi mourns her 'best friend' in heartfelt tribute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts