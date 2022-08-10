Lubeznik Center for the Arts lands Indiana Arts Commission grant

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City landed an $11,769 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission.

The state agency approved an Arts Organization Support grant for the arts center on the lakefront in Michigan City.

“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding are improving the economic and educational climates of the state of Indiana,” said Alberta Barker, chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is delighted to support this investment in Hoosier communities. It is a privilege to uplift the impressive creative work being done around the state.”

More than 460 artists and arts groups around the state submitted applications.

“Lubeznik Center for the Arts depends on the operational grant from the Indiana Arts Commission to help fund the extensive outreach we do in the community, to bring renown artists into our exhibits and support our staff salaries," Lubeznik Center for the Arts Executive Director Janet Bloch said. "We are so grateful, for without it we could not be the tremendous resource to the region that we are.”

More than 85 Hoosiers from across Indiana reviewed the applications for funding from the state and the National Endowment for the Arts. The panel included specialists in arts, finance and community development.

“Art and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities. They promote connection and cohesion, foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive, and create the kinds of communities where people want to live,” said Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “In each of Indiana’s 92 counties, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that improves the quality of life of every Hoosier and drives economic development within our state.”

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.