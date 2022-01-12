Lubeznik Center for the Arts planning wine and canvas nights, classes and other programs

• Felted Flowers Workshop (ages 16+): 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April

• Fused Glass Workshop (ages 15+): Noon-3p.m. on Saturday, April 23

Scholarships are available to people of all ages.

The Lubenzik also will bring back Free Family Day from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Families can make art together, enjoy snacks and go on tours of the "Nature Now" exhibition that's now on display.

Visitors also can arrange for docent-led tours by emailing executive director Janet Block at jbloch@lubeznikcenter.org or Education Director Nelsy Marcano at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org.

The Lubeznik also will continue to host the Teen Arts Council from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every fourth Thursday this spring. Creative teens from local high schools can participate for free to get a better understanding of contemporary art and can register by emailing Marcano at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org.

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is currently open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit lubeznik.org or call 219-874-4900.

