Lubeznik Center for the Arts planning wine and canvas nights, classes and other programs
urgent

Lubeznik Center for the Arts hires a new marketing manager

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is planning wine and canvas nights, classes, and other programs in the coming months.

The nonprofit arts center at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront will outreach events, tours and classes and workshops for people of all ages and skill levels.

Upcoming classes include:

• Painting for Young Artists (ages 7-12): 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 5-26

• Wine and Canvas Night (ages 21+): 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18

• Drawing for Young Artists (ages 7-12): 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturdays, March 5-April 9

• Mixed Media for Middle and High School (ages 10-16): 5-6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 23-March 30

• Abstract Painting I & II (ages 16+): 4-7 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 28-April 4

• Beginning Mixed Media (ages 18+): 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 1-April 5

• Advanced Mixed Media (ages 18+):  4-6 p.m. on Thursdays, March 3-April 7

• Sandcastle Writers (ages 21+): 5-7:30 p.m on Wednesdays, March 16-May 4

• Wine and Canvas Night (ages 21+): 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18

• Felted Flowers Workshop (ages 16+): 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April

• Fused Glass Workshop (ages 15+): Noon-3p.m. on Saturday, April 23

Scholarships are available to people of all ages.

The Lubenzik also will bring back Free Family Day from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Families can make art together, enjoy snacks and go on tours of the "Nature Now" exhibition that's now on display.

Visitors also can arrange for docent-led tours by emailing executive director Janet Block at jbloch@lubeznikcenter.org or Education Director Nelsy Marcano at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org.

The Lubeznik also will continue to host the Teen Arts Council from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every fourth Thursday this spring. Creative teens from local high schools can participate for free to get a better understanding of contemporary art and can register by emailing Marcano at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is currently open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit lubeznik.org or call 219-874-4900. 

