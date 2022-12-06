Lubeznik Center for the Arts to host Ladies' Sip & Shop

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts will host a Ladies' Sip & Shop in its gift shop this weekend.

The public is invited to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the art center at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown and the lakefront in Michigan City.

The mother and daughter duo, Roseann and Erin Phillips of Sweet P's Fashions in LaPorte, also are participating.

"Sweet P’s Fashions bring you boho, chic, casual and feminine clothing with a vintage flair," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Find hand-picked quality and exquisitely comfortable outfits that make you feel confident and beautiful every day."

Other participants include Geralyn Salas and Rita Cochran, the co-owner of the Local Color Gallery in Union Pier, Michigan. Cochran will show her collection of purposeful fashion crafted from recycled materials.

"Using texture, color and just pure fun, Rita's creations reflect the whimsical nature of being young at heart," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Geralyn is a certified Reiki practitioner who infuses her crystal jewelry with healing energy that is sure to leave you feeling recharged."

People also can sign up for an LCA membership to save 10% on gallery shop purchases year-round, including at the Sip & Shop Market.

For more information, visit LubeznikCenter.org or call 219.874.4900.