Lubeznik Center for the Arts to host opening reception for three new exhibits

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is debuting three new exhibitions Friday: “We Are Us: The Human Condition,” “A Year in Retrospect” and “Lord GOD.”

An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Visitors can check out “We Are Us: The Human Condition." The group exhibition features artists like Alex Katz, Alice Neal, Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Käthe Kollwitz and Edward Ruscha who exhibit in museums worldwide.

“'We Are Us: The Human Condition' highlights the unique capacity of the arts to depict and document the human condition in its many forms. Regardless of whatever state we are in, we all share the same, fundamental emotions; we are us," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Many of the artists in the exhibit are considered 'Blue Chip' artists, meaning they are some of the most revered artists of the 21st century. A breadth of mediums is featured, such as outstanding installations and contemporary glass pieces."

The NIPSCO Art Education Studio also is displaying “A Year in Retrospect." It features artwork by artists from the Social & Learning Institute and Paladin.

"LCA has provided weekly art classes to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities from Social & Learning Institute and Paladin at no cost to participants since 2008," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "This partnership encourages social and motor skill development, but more importantly, nourishes individual creativity and expression. This exhibit is a chance to celebrate their work on display."

The Small NIPSCO Art Education Studio is hanging Kristina Knowski's solo exhibit “Lord GOD.” It's an ode to the extinct ivory-billed woodpecker that's nicknamed “The Lord God Bird.”

"Knowski is an avifauna watercolorist and best known for her portfolio of extinct bird species," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "By exploring birds in both life and in death, she hopes to bring a remembrance and sense of dignity to these lost species. Dedicated to her mission to use her work as a positive change for avifauna, she gives back her time and donations to the Indiana Audubon Society and the annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festival."

At the reception, people can enjoy the exhibits and complimentary refreshments while availing themselves of a cash bar.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit LubeznikCenter.org or call 219.874.4900.