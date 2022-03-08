Lubeznik Center for the Arts to revive poetry slam

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is bringing back its First Friday Poetry Slam after a three-year hiatus.

The tournament-style poetry performance will take place 5-8 p.m. on April 1 at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront.

Readings will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Poets and performers from all backgrounds and walks of life are invited to share their original poetry at the slam, a format that was founded in Chicago in 1984 and since has spread around the world, proving popular especially on college campuses. The poets will be eliminated in each round with the audience serving as judges.

The last poet left standing will serve as the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' Poetry Slam Champion.

“This is a fun opportunity for local poets, from novices to seasoned performers, to showcase their work in a really creative, supportive environment,” Executive Director Janet Bloch said.

Tim Stafford, a poet, storyteller and former Chicago Grand Slam Champion from Lyons, will emcee the contest. He has performed at the WOERDZ Fest in Switzerland, the Spoken Word International Festival in Germany and across the United States and Europe.

His work has appeared in many anthologies and the HBO Series "Def Poetry Jam."

His first book, "The Patron Saint of Making Curfew," was recently published by Haymarket Books in Chicago.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be a cash bar and complimentary light refreshments for attendees.

Audience members are invited to check out the exhibits on display at the Lubeznik and raucously cheer on the performers.

Any poets interested in taking the stage should have or prepare three original pieces, each under three minutes in length. They should register by contacting Samantha Bean at 219-874-4900 ext. 202 or sbean@lubeznikcenter.org.

For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.