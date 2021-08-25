Lubeznik holds fall classes

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is offering classes, camps and outreach programs this fall.

The arts center at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown Michigan City and the Lake Michigan lakefront is offering educational programming for children, teens and adults in order to "empower and encourage students of all ages to enjoy a lifelong love of art and creativity."

Upcoming classes include painting for young artists, abstract painting, beginning mixed media, sandcastle writers, web felted scarf/shawl, live owl sketching and fused glass. The classes are geared toward every age and skill level.

"LCA is also offering a number of individual workshops targeted toward unique artistic expression like Web Felted Scarf/Shawl (15+) and Live Owl Sketching (18+)," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Also back by popular demand is LCA's Fused Glass workshop (15+). To ensure a safe environment for everyone, all LCA classes and workshops will follow Covid-19 protocols."

The Teens Art Council also will meet at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 30.