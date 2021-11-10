Lubeznik, LaPorte County Historical Society Museum to host holiday art fairs

Looking to shop local this holiday season?
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City and the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum are both hosting holiday fairs where one can buy artwork from local artists or hand-crafted goods from local artisans.
The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. #1 in LaPorte will host its 2021 Holiday Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.
"Stop by for some holiday shopping and enjoy the holiday decorations," Assistant Director Danielle Adams said. "Admission to the Museum will be free of charge, and we will be providing cookies and hot cocoa in the meeting room."
Anyone interested in selling their art or wares should email Adams at assistantdirector@laportecountyhistory.org.
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W 2nd St. in downtown Michigan City will host its Holiday Artisan Market from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9.
"Shop one-of-a-kind treasures handcrafted by dozens of regional artists in LCA’s Gallery Shop. Help support local artists and artisans by shopping with LCA," the museum said in a press release. "Not sure what to choose? Pick up a gift card to the Gallery Shop or a gift membership to LCA for those hard to shop for friends, teachers and service providers. Find something everyone on your list at the LCA Holiday Artisan Market."
The Lubeznik will sell jewelry by Sue Rosengard, glass vases by George Bochnig, paintings by Molly Cranch and glass pieces by Mike Brumbaugh, among many other pieces from local artists in its gift shop.
The gallery shop hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays except for Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.