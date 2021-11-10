Lubeznik, LaPorte County Historical Society Museum to host holiday art fairs

Looking to shop local this holiday season?

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City and the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum are both hosting holiday fairs where one can buy artwork from local artists or hand-crafted goods from local artisans.

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. #1 in LaPorte will host its 2021 Holiday Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

"Stop by for some holiday shopping and enjoy the holiday decorations," Assistant Director Danielle Adams said. "Admission to the Museum will be free of charge, and we will be providing cookies and hot cocoa in the meeting room."

Anyone interested in selling their art or wares should email Adams at assistantdirector@laportecountyhistory.org.

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W 2nd St. in downtown Michigan City will host its Holiday Artisan Market from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9.