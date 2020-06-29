You are the owner of this article.
Lubeznik reopens with 'Well-Behaved Women' suffrage exhibit
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is at 101 W. Second St. in Michigan City. 

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts reopens Friday after closing on March 14 because of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The arts center 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City will debut the exhibit "Well-Behaved Women: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage."

"Well-Behaved Women includes artworks by 24 women artists and artists who identify as women, both living and historic, to mark the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women and men equal voting rights," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "The artists address areas where women lack access or rights; express the emotions felt as a result of inequity; and challenge the conventional 'male gaze,' where women are presented as objects rather than subjects. They elevate the subject matter of family and domesticity and reclaim mediums, such as embroidery, that have been slighted as 'craft' and 'women’s work.' Some draw strength from the spiritual power of their female ancestry."

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It's sponsored by The Michigan City Commission for Women, NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

"From the engravings of Maria Sybilla Merian, the first woman to study insects scientifically, to four famous women of the Abstract Expressionist movement who reached ground-breaking status in a genre steeped in brute masculinity, this exhibition celebrates a variety of women’s voices that have led us to this moment in time," the Lubeznik said in a press release.

The open house Friday will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with timed tickets required for entry to limit capacity. The free but first-come, first-serve tickets can be reserved online at wellbehavedwomen.eventbrite.com.

In addition to capacity restrictions, the arts center is putting in additional safety measures, including requiring staff to wear face coverings, providing complimentary masks and gloves to visitors upon request, and increasing sanitization and cleaning measures.

The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. It will be closed on Tuesdays.

For more information, call 219-874-4900 or visit www.lubeznikcenter.org.

