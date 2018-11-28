Lubeznik show highlights work of artists with cognitive disabilities

A new exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City showcases the work of artists with cognitive disabilities.
"New Perspectives" will be displayed between Dec. 3 and Jan. 12 in NIPSCO Art Education Studio in the arts center at 101 W. 2nd St. #100 between downtown and the beach.
" 'New Perspectives' displays artworks created by almost 40 artists who have participated in the program in 2018 and features a wide variety of media including sculpture, drawing and printmaking," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release.
"The show celebrates the self-expression and confidence of these remarkable artists."
The participating artists are students in LCA's Health Promotion through the Arts Program, a program it has offered for 11 years in partnership with Paladin Inc., The Social & Learning Institute, and the Duneland Health Council.
Adults with cognitive disabilities take weekly visual arts classes that help develop motor skills, build their vocabulary and nurture social relationships.
All the artwork will be for sale, with proceeds benefiting the program and the artists themselves.
A public reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 during the Lubeznik's First Friday festivities.
The Lubeznik Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.