The Lubenzik Center for the Arts in Michigan City is showing the work of the Chicago Imagists, the representational artists who bucked New York City art trends with grotesque surrealism while exhibiting at the Hyde Park Art Center in the 1960s.
"The Chicago Imagists: Before and After," a free exhibit, will be on display at the art center through Oct. 19. It's the art center's second blockbuster summer exhibit following last summer's "Warhol: Icon & Influence."
The Lubeznik staged the exhibit at a period of renewed interest in the Chicago Imagists, a group of representational artists like Ed Paschke, Barbara Rossi, and Jim Nutt who include the Hairy Who and Monster Roster collectives. The Chicago Imagists have recently been the subject of shows in London and Milan and a major retrospective at the Art Institute of Chicago.
“You no longer need to get on a train to view art by Andy Warhol or the Chicago Imagists,” said Janet Bloch, Executive Director for Lubeznik Center for the Arts. “We are offering children and adults from around the Region the opportunity to view world-class art by internationally known artists, right here in Michigan City. I am very grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for its support of this summer’s blockbuster exhibition.”
The NEA provided the Lubeznik with a $10,000 grant for the "vibrant exhibition featuring some of Chicago’s most famous artists, those who inspired them and those they influenced."
The Lubeznik is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
For more information please visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.