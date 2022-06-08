Lubeznik summer exhibit to feature artists from Monique Meloche Gallery

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts' summer exhibit will feature the work of artists represented by Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago, considered to be one of the best in the Midwest.

The "moniquemeloche presents… " exhibit opens at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City on June 18 and runs through Oct. 21.

“Not only is moniquemeloche one of the best galleries in the Midwest, but some of the artists in the show are world-renowned and can be seen in some of the most important museums and galleries in the world. In addition to Monique being a hit maker, she has shown artists of color since her gallery's beginning, long before the art world's attempt to catch up. It's time to celebrate her and the artists she represents,” said Lora Fosberg, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' director of exhibitions.

The gallery was founded in the West Loop by a former curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago more than 20 years ago and was diverse from the start. It hangs the work of contemporary artists, often up-and-coming talents early in their careers or who have gone under-recognized. It has showcased the work of both emerging and established artists from across the globe, exhibiting at art fairs internationally with often conceptually challenging installations.

The "moniquemeloche presents… " exhibit at the Lubeznik will display the work of Sanford Biggers, Layo Bright, Dan Gunn, Sheree Hovsepian, Rashid Johnson, Kajahl, Ben Murray, Ebony G. Patterson, Karen Reimer, Jake Troyli and Nate Young.

The arts center between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront is free to visit and open to the public.

For more information, visit LubeznikCenter.org or call 219.874.4900.

