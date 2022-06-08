 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Lubeznik summer exhibit to feature artists from Monique Meloche Gallery

  • 0
Lubeznik summer exhibit to feature artists from Monique Meloche Gallery

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts' summer exhibit will feature the work of artists represented by Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago, considered to be one of the best in the Midwest.

The "moniquemeloche presents… " exhibit opens at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City on June 18 and runs through Oct. 21.

“Not only is moniquemeloche one of the best galleries in the Midwest, but some of the artists in the show are world-renowned and can be seen in some of the most important museums and galleries in the world. In addition to Monique being a hit maker, she has shown artists of color since her gallery's beginning, long before the art world's attempt to catch up. It's time to celebrate her and the artists she represents,” said Lora Fosberg, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' director of exhibitions.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The gallery was founded in the West Loop by a former curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago more than 20 years ago and was diverse from the start. It hangs the work of contemporary artists, often up-and-coming talents early in their careers or who have gone under-recognized. It has showcased the work of both emerging and established artists from across the globe, exhibiting at art fairs internationally with often conceptually challenging installations.

People are also reading…

The "moniquemeloche presents… " exhibit at the Lubeznik will display the work of Sanford Biggers, Layo Bright, Dan Gunn, Sheree Hovsepian, Rashid Johnson, Kajahl, Ben Murray, Ebony G. Patterson, Karen Reimer, Jake Troyli and Nate Young.

The arts center between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront is free to visit and open to the public.

For more information, visit LubeznikCenter.org or call 219.874.4900.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jack Harlow credits Black women as 'massive part' of his success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts