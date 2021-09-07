 Skip to main content
Lubeznik's ArtBash will include painting demonstration, poem celebrating Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts will again host its biggest annual fundraiser, Artbash: Repaint the Town in September, but it will go on virtually this year amid a surge in the coronavirus pandemic.

The arts center at 101 W. Second St. will stage ArtBash online from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 25. Normally a swanky gala, Artbash helps the nonprofit raise funds to provide the community arts programming, including contemporary art exhibitions and art classes.

This year's virtual ArtBash will feature live entertainment, including an original poem by poet Ming Washington.

"Written specifically for the occasion, it celebrates Michigan City and the arts," the Lubenzik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Ming is currently a member of the AUC Collective for the Study of Art History and Curatorial Studies at Spelman College and is a published poet and arts contributor to Scalawag Magazine."

Artist Patricia Larkin Green will provide a painting demonstration at ArtBash. Her many artistic accolades include induction into the International Chinese Calligraphic Art and Ink Painters Society, where she currently serves as its North America Exhibition Coordinator.

To raise proceeds for the arts in Northwest Indiana, ArtBash also will have a silent auction in which people can bid on various unique items.

To register or get a sneak peak at auction items, visit lubeznikcenter.home.qtego.net.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.

