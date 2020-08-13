Lucille Ball Comedy Festival goes virtual in its 29th year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is going virtual with help from Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Margaret Cho, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more than two-dozen others working in the realm of humor.

The festival, presented by the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, will stream conversations with the artists over three weekends, starting Friday and running through Aug. 30.

In a series of discussions, they'll weigh in on their careers, influences and the art of comedy, with performers and producers serving as hosts.

“I can’t think of a better way to tell the story of comedy than via these artists’ voices, at a time when we all need laughter more than ever,” Journey Gunderson, the center’s executive director, said in a statement Wednesday.

One intriguing trio: Yankovic as the subject and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon of “Tonight” as the hosts in a conversation streaming at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 29.

Other pairings include Cho with host and fellow comedian Judy Gold (10 p.m. EDT Friday); Haddish with comedian Flame Monroe (8 p.m. EDT Aug. 22); political satirist Mark Russell with Lewis Black (8 p.m. EDT Aug. 28).