Ludacris to perform at Hammond Horseshoe Casino

HAMMOND — Get ready to roll out.

The Dirty South rapper Ludacris is coming to disturb tha peace in Hammond.

The verbally dexterous hip hop star known for hits like "Act a Fool" and "Southern Hospitality" will perform at The Venue at the Hammond Horseshoe Casino on March 5. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. in the music venue at the casino at 777 Casino Drive near the Chicago border in north Hammond.

"The multifaceted superstar rose to fame in the early aughts with his debut album, 'Back For The First Time,' and his sophomore album, 'Word of Mouf,' both peaking in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 charts and both achieving triple platinum status, respectively," Hammond Horseshoe Casino said in a press release. "Spawning hits like 'What's Your Fantasy,' 'Roll Out,' 'Area Codes,' 'Stand Up' and more, Ludacris continues to blaze trails today with his music alongside his featured appearances in the Fast & Furious movie franchise."

His prolific acting career also has included roles in "Hustle & Flow," "Crash," "American Hustle," "Ball Don't Lie" and "Max Payne."

The Atlanta-based rapper started his own label, Disturbing tha Peace, in the late 1990s before signing with Def Jam South. He has released multiple albums that reached multiplatinum status, including "Chicken-n-Beer" and "The Red Light District."

He most recently released the album "Ludaversal" in 2015 and the single "Butter.ATL" last year.

Ludacris has won critical acclaim, including three Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. The legendary sportscaster Bob Costas once declared Ludacris his favorite rapper.

The silver-tongued southern rapper, whose real name is Chris Bridges, has worked over the years with many luminaries in the music industry such as Pharrell Williams, Shawnna, Timbaland, Mystical and Snoop Dogg.

He headlined Hammond's Festival of the Lakes rap night at Wolf Lake Pavilion back in 2016.

Tickets to his upcoming concert in Hammond range from $49 to $79.

For more information or tickets, visit caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows.

