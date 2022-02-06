 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Ludacris to perform at Hammond Horseshoe Casino

  • Updated
  • 0
Ludacris to perform at Hammond Horseshoe Casino

Ludacris

 Provided

HAMMOND — Get ready to roll out.

The Dirty South rapper Ludacris is coming to disturb tha peace in Hammond.

The verbally dexterous hip hop star known for hits like "Act a Fool" and "Southern Hospitality" will perform at The Venue at the Hammond Horseshoe Casino on March 5. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. in the music venue at the casino at 777 Casino Drive near the Chicago border in north Hammond.

Anew concert and wedding venue is going to rock in the long-struggling Griffith Park Plaza in north Griffith. Avenue 912, named after the nearby Cline Avenue, will open Saturday with a show by rock band Bravo Johnny, which plays covers from the 1980s, 1990s and today. The show starts at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

"The multifaceted superstar rose to fame in the early aughts with his debut album, 'Back For The First Time,' and his sophomore album, 'Word of Mouf,' both peaking in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 charts and both achieving triple platinum status, respectively," Hammond Horseshoe Casino said in a press release. "Spawning hits like 'What's Your Fantasy,' 'Roll Out,' 'Area Codes,' 'Stand Up' and more, Ludacris continues to blaze trails today with his music alongside his featured appearances in the Fast & Furious movie franchise."

His prolific acting career also has included roles in "Hustle & Flow," "Crash," "American Hustle," "Ball Don't Lie" and "Max Payne."

People are also reading…

The Atlanta-based rapper started his own label, Disturbing tha Peace, in the late 1990s before signing with Def Jam South. He has released multiple albums that reached multiplatinum status, including "Chicken-n-Beer" and "The Red Light District."

He most recently released the album "Ludaversal" in 2015 and the single "Butter.ATL" last year.

Ludacris has won critical acclaim, including three Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. The legendary sportscaster Bob Costas once declared Ludacris his favorite rapper.

The silver-tongued southern rapper, whose real name is Chris Bridges, has worked over the years with many luminaries in the music industry such as Pharrell Williams, Shawnna, Timbaland, Mystical and Snoop Dogg.

He headlined Hammond's Festival of the Lakes rap night at Wolf Lake Pavilion back in 2016.

Tickets to his upcoming concert in Hammond range from $49 to $79.

For more information or tickets, visit caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Moonfall"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts