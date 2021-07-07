LUNAFEST women's film festival to return to Region

The LUNAFEST women's film festival will return to the Region in August.

Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana will again host the annual film festival that features women filmmakers, raises awareness about women's issues and brings women together. It will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Central Park in Griffith.

The film festival will raise money for Girls on the Run, a nonprofit for girls between the 3rd and 8th grades that teaches life skills and builds confidence while integrating running into its activity- and experience-based curriculum. Girls are taught about embracing inner strength, having a goal-oriented mindset and the importance of physical health to overall well-being before being given the chance to run in a 5K race.

This year's film festival will feature films LUNAFEST picked out exclusively for Girls on the Run: "Knocking Down the Fences," "Overexposed," "Connection" and "Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business." Viewers also can watch an interview with filmmaker Meg Shutzer and Gold Glove-winning professional softball player AJ Andrews.