LUNAFEST women's film festival to return to Region

The LUNAFEST women's film festival will return to the Region in August.
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana will again host the annual film festival that features women filmmakers, raises awareness about women's issues and brings women together. It will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Central Park in Griffith.
The film festival will raise money for Girls on the Run, a nonprofit for girls between the 3rd and 8th grades that teaches life skills and builds confidence while integrating running into its activity- and experience-based curriculum. Girls are taught about embracing inner strength, having a goal-oriented mindset and the importance of physical health to overall well-being before being given the chance to run in a 5K race.
This year's film festival will feature films LUNAFEST picked out exclusively for Girls on the Run: "Knocking Down the Fences," "Overexposed," "Connection" and "Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business." Viewers also can watch an interview with filmmaker Meg Shutzer and Gold Glove-winning professional softball player AJ Andrews.
“This is our 8th year hosting LUNAFEST, and this time feels extra special as we gather together in person again,” Executive Director Jill Schlueter-Kim said. “We feel a strong connection to the mission of this film festival - to inspire women to reach their limitless potential and express themselves through their art. The films are always phenomenal, and we are honored to be able to host them here in NWI.”
A VIP reception will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with seating taking place at 8 p.m. and films starting at 8:15 p.m. Raffle baskets will be offered.
All proceeds go to Girls on the Run and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit that supports women documentary filmmakers. LUNAFEST featured more than 170 women filmmakers, screened more than 2,500 movies and raised $6 million for charity.
For more information or tickets, visit gotrofnwi.org/lunafest.