Lynnie Ques to celebrate 'Half-way to St. Patrick's Day'

Lynnie Ques Airport Bar and Grill will be celebrating its "Happy Anniversary Half-way to St. Patrick's Day" event Sept. 17 to 20 at the restaurant, 3249 Airport Drive, Glenwood-Lansing Road, Lansing.
The event is celebrating the restaurant's 3 1/2 years at the Lansing Airport location as well as 11 1/2 years in business. Entertainment and raffles will be featured.
A special menu will be offered. Among special drinks will be the Shamrock Martini, The Luck of the Irish and Kiss Me I'm Irish. Visit Lynnie Ques on Facebook for more information.
-Eloise Marie Valadez
Gallery
