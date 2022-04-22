Lynyrd Skynyrd to play free show at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes

Sweet home Indiana, where the skies are so blue, a celebrated rock band is coming home to you.

Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline Friday night at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes.

The band known for hits like "Sweet Home Alabama," “Free Bird” and “Simple Man" will perform a free concert at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake on Friday, July 15.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was named one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Bands of All Time and was widely credited with popularizing southern rock.

The band, which reformed in 1987 after losing several original members in a fatal plane crash a decade earlier, has sold more than 28 million albums and been inaugurated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, Lynyrd Skynyrd has released more than 60 albums over the last four decades. It was especially popular during the 1970s with hits like "Gimme Three Steps" and "What's Your Name."

"We've had our sights set on them for a while," Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. said. "I've been listening to them and a fan of them for most of my life."

Toby Keith and Counting Crows also will headline the Wednesday and Thursday shows.

"This is shaping up to be one of our strongest lineups," McDermott said. "We're expecting big crowds."

General admission is free, but Hammond sells VIP tickets and makes money from beverage sales and parking fees.

"You can sit in the grassy area for free," McDermott said. "You can take your bike there. We've got parking for bikes. A similar show in Chicago would cost $200."

Previously known as August Fest, Festival of the Lakes will feature a series of free concerts in different genres from July 13-17 this year at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake.

"I'm excited to see all three bands we've announced," McDermott said. "It's a great lineup. This is one of the best music festivals in the Midwest."

Festival of the Lakes celebrates Hammond's three lakes: Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and George Lake. It also has a carnival midway, local food vendors, fireworks, a fishing derby, a golf scramble and other festivities.

VIP tickets are available to the concerts for $75 currently, marked down from $100.

Parking to the festival is $30 per car.

For more information, visit FestivaloftheLakes.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.