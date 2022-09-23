MAAC and Northwest Health offering EMT training course

Looking for a new career? One in which you can help others and that might get your pulse pounding?

MAAC Foundation and Northwest Health are offering an emergency medical technician basic training course in Valparaiso.

Anyone interested in pursuing a career as an EMT can take the training course at the MAAC training campus at 4203 Montdale Park Drive in Valparaiso. The class starts on Nov. 7 and runs through March 2.

“The partnership with Northwest Health to offer EMT courses on the MAAC training campus aligns beautifully with our mission. We look forward to the positive outcomes that will result from this initiative by helping increase the number of EMTs across our region," said Celina Weatherwax, president of the MAAC Foundation.

The classes will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. every Monday through Thursday in Valparaiso. Students who sign up will get national certification as a basic EMT and will be eligible to be hired as an EMT anywhere after they successfully complete the course and their final examinations.

“Supporting Northwest Indiana’s first responders through education is important to us and increasing the number of EMTs is a priority," Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson said. "Northwest Health’s experienced EMT and paramedic trainers are looking forward to working with the students in this new class.”

The course costs $1,200 to complete.

People can register by visiting maacfoundation.org.

For more information, email robert.schroeder@nwhealthin.com or call 219-510-9111.