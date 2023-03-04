A musical celebrating "mad, misunderstood and maligned women from history and literature" will soon hit the stage at Beatniks on Conkey.

"Madwomen's Late Nite Cabaret" by Julie Lyn Barber opens March 24 at the black-box Beatniks on Conkey theater at 420 Conkey St. in Hammond.

It's a one-hour musical showcasing historical women like Joan of Arc, Mata Hari and Amelia Earhart and mythological figures like Medusa, who sings "Hair." Ethel Merman hosts and Lizzie Borden of 40 whacks infamy plays piano throughout the cabaret-style show.

The popular play has often been staged in Indiana, including at the Indyfringe Basile Theatre in Indianapolis and by the Miller Community Theater at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's Miller neighborhood last fall.

Hammond Community Theatre is presenting the musical comedy during Women's History Month in March. It will be directed by Diana Smooth.

"This musical is a celebration of women throughout history," Beatniks on Conkey said in a press release. "The characters include mad, misunderstood and maligned women, myth and imagination, who communicate and work through their problems through speech and song - cabaret style!"

The play will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25, Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. Matinee shows will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 and Sunday, April 2.

One can call 219-852-0848 to reserve seats.

Tickets are $20 and cash-only at the door.

For more information, visit hammondcommunitytheatre.org or beatniksonconkey.com.