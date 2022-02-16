Maestro Kirk Muspratt to deliver South Shore Arts lecture

Maestro Kirk Muspratt will discuss his leadership of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra at an upcoming South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture.

Muspratt will give a talk via Zoom at 10 a.m. Monday.

He's led Northwest Indiana's professional orchestra for 20 years and also directs the New Philharmonic, the DuPage Opera Theatre and the South Shore Summer Music Festival.

"Director of Education Natalie Heath will host and guide the lecture throughout, discussing the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra’s 80th anniversary season and Maestro Muspratt’s 20 years of musical direction," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "The program will highlight the Symphony’s 'Rach & Blue' performances on March 3 and 4 at Living Hope Church in Merrillville."

Muspratt, who also has conducted performances in Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Montreal, Detroit and Los Angeles, will provide background and insight on the symphony's upcoming concert. A special guest will show up.

"This virtual lecture will include excerpts of music played by George Gershwin, alongside audio retellings about his own musical history and feature an interview with pianist Wael Farouk, who will be the featured soloist joining Maestro Muspratt and the orchestra with Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Gershwin’s 'Rhapsody in Blue,''" South Shore Arts said in a press release.

South Shore Arts hosts the Art in Focus lecture series for adult learners who want to learn about the arts. They are broadcast via YouTube and on the South Shore Arts website.

"An important aspect of the program is the thoughtful dialogue between program facilitator, guest speakers and the attendees," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "These interactive presentations allow for South Shore Arts presenters to bring the experience directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach."

For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus or call Director of Education Natalie Heath at 1-219-836-1839, ext. 101.

