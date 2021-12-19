Magical lights: Fair Oaks Farms presents colorful holiday display

Holiday fans will be delighted to stroll through a colorful forest at Fair Oaks Farms this season.

Forest of Lights continues through Jan. 2 at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Those who enjoy seeing the bright colors and lights of holiday decorations will find a splendid display at Fair Oaks Farms.

"This is our second year for Forest of Lights," said Jacqueline McCloskey, special events manager for Fair Oaks Farms. McCloskey, who came up with idea for Forest of Lights, said "there was a need and want" for an attraction like that at the farms. After everybody has been dealing with the pandemic for so long, she said the lights attraction offers a joyful diversion for guests.

She said the Forest of Lights is meant to to make people happy and touch the "heart, mind and soul." It's also a way to commune with nature.

On the grounds, as people walk through the "forest," guests will see everything from Disco Icicles, Bonfires and Fire Pits to the Musical Woods, Corridor of Cheer, Mistletoe Magic, Winter Orchard, Tractor Snow Globes and more. A Forest Pub is also on the premises.

During a recent visit, many guests sat in front of individual bonfires making s'mores and drinking hot chocolate.