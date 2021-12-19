Magical lights: Fair Oaks Farms presents colorful holiday display

Holiday fans will be delighted to stroll through a colorful forest at Fair Oaks Farms this season.
Forest of Lights continues through Jan. 2 at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Those who enjoy seeing the bright colors and lights of holiday decorations will find a splendid display at Fair Oaks Farms.
"This is our second year for Forest of Lights," said Jacqueline McCloskey, special events manager for Fair Oaks Farms. McCloskey, who came up with idea for Forest of Lights, said "there was a need and want" for an attraction like that at the farms. After everybody has been dealing with the pandemic for so long, she said the lights attraction offers a joyful diversion for guests.
She said the Forest of Lights is meant to to make people happy and touch the "heart, mind and soul." It's also a way to commune with nature.
On the grounds, as people walk through the "forest," guests will see everything from Disco Icicles, Bonfires and Fire Pits to the Musical Woods, Corridor of Cheer, Mistletoe Magic, Winter Orchard, Tractor Snow Globes and more. A Forest Pub is also on the premises.
During a recent visit, many guests sat in front of individual bonfires making s'mores and drinking hot chocolate.
In the Musical Woods, various colorful light patterns dance to classical music including the popular "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." While visiting the Corridor of Cheer, guests may control the lighting patterns and at each Tractor Snow Globe display guests may pose for pictures.
There's even an area all lit up for wedding proposals which has a lighted sign asking "Will You Marry Me?" on the ground in that special section, which is also outdoors. In warmer weather, guests may inquire about weddings being held at Fair Oaks Farms.
McCloskey said it can take guests anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes to go through the attraction depending on how long one wants to linger.
There are many opportunities for photos whether it's a family photo or selfie in this extravaganza of lights and color.
Throughout the season there have been some special programs held in conjunction with Forest of Lights. They include the Stories and Stars with Santa program on Dec. 19 and 20 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. There is an extra cost for the special programs.
FYI: Forest of Lights runs through Jan. 2 at Fair Oaks Farms, 856 N. 600 E., Fair Oaks. General cost for the Forest of Lights attraction is $10 for ages 13 and older; $6 kids 12 and younger and free for children 2 and younger. Visit foffarms.com for other program prices and more information.