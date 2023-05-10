The Mai Fest Arts and Craft Fair returns to south suburban Blue Island this weekend.

The annual festival will take place downtown from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday. It will run along Old Western Avenue between Canal Street and Blue Island Beer Company at 13357 Old Western Ave.

Mai Fest will feature Blue Island's craft beer and more than 100 vendors set up along the route. They will sell handcrafted items along the street, in storefronts and in breweries.

People can buy jewelry, clothes, artwork, candles, soaps, skincare products, toys, fabric creations and “monster-themed” items. Vendors also will have hot sauces, pickles, coffee, chocolates, sweets and cookies both for people and dogs.

People can dine at Rock Island Public House, Olde Western Pizza Co. and Front Row Blue Island. The new B*U*B Café, which is scheduled to open soon in the historic Jebens Hardware building, also will open as a pop-up to give a sneak peek.

Tarot card readings also will be offered.

"The event offers the opportunity to learn more about the amenities of Blue Island and the talented arts community of Chicagoland," organizers said in a press release. "Brought to the public by the Blue Island Arts Alliance and the Streetz Atrz Alliance, this year’s event builds upon the success of last year’s show, the first major outing for artists and crafters in the Chicagoland area after the pandemic."

The event is free but a donation of $5 to the Blue Island Arts Alliance is welcomed.