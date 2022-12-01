Main Event winner finds Jill Bryant is no lady at the poker table

Frank Lagodich, a relative unknown in tournament poker, pulled off the upset in last week’s Main Event of the World Series of Poker Circuit at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois, but it took all he could muster to put away seasoned professional Jill Bryant.

Bryant, who hails from Aurora, Illinois, entered the championship round with a table-topping total of 4.5-million chips, while Lagodich sat in eighth place among the 10 final table participants with 2.7 million chips.

It came down to Lagodich and Bryant dueling it out one-on-one before the former was awarded a hard-earned $275,896 first place prize along with a WSOP championship ring, while the runner-up went home disappointed, albeit with $170,577 in her pocket.

Bryant, who is known as “Purple Train” by her legion of fans and followers, is a well-known tournament player in poker rooms in The Region and Illinois. Her live winnings are approaching the half-million-dollar plateau, the majority of it gleaned in competition in the Midwest but also in the national spotlight.

Three years ago, she was one of 8,569 entries in the World Championship Main Event at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. A total of 8,453 of those entries had fallen by wayside before Bryant was eliminated in 116th place, the last female who remained at the tournament tables. She earned a check for $59,295.

Bryant, who has been playing professionally for over a decade, made her first big score in a no limit hold’em game during the Chicago Poker Classic at Horseshoe Hammond in 2011. It was a $48,795 pay day for Bryant, whose genial appearance and demeanor bely her “killer instinct” playing tactics.

The final table of players was formidable. Not only was Bryant a WSOP Circuit ring holder, Ken Baime had two Circuit championship rings to his credit. Gabriel Cook, won the 2009 Horseshoe Southern Indiana Circuit Main Event in 2009, while Brekstyn Schutten finished second in the $50,000 buy-in WSOP High Roller Tournament in Las Vegas this summer to push his career earnings to over $1-million.

This WSOP Circuit Main Event, the first ever held at the Grand Victoria, lured 1,070 entrants and a total prize pool of $1,621,050.

Lagodich, who is from Canton, Ohio, began the final table with a serious chip disadvantage. It didn’t stop him from quickly making up ground.

“It felt a little daunting coming to the final table eighth in chips,” he acknowledged. “But I knew the stacks were pretty even. If I could just get one double-up I knew I would be able to compete and play my strategy.”

Bryant, whose aggressive playing strategy worked to eliminate many final table competitors, was left with only Lagodich as her only prey standing between her and the Main Event Championship.

Lagodich not only had her tactics to contend with, also the many “Purple Train” fans who were in the audience to cheer Bryant on.

After the hand that sealed Bryant’s fate, the two combatants embraced in homage to one another’s skills and the grueling three days of tournament play they had endured to make it to the conclusion.

There are 25 scheduled stops across the country for this, the 18th season of the WSOP Circuit.

The Grand Victoria will be the scene of another WSOP Circuit Event next year starting on April 6 and continuing through April 17. It will be preceded by a tournament at Horseshoe Hammond slated to begin Feb. 23 and continuing through March 6.

All official gold ring winners at the Grand Victoria event as well as those from either the live or online circuit events through May 2023 will qualify for the invitation-only “Tournament of Champions” which will take place during the 2023 edition of the World Series of Poker extravaganza in Las Vegas.

BONUS ROUND-UP

HARD ROCK: Complimentary casino entertainment this weekend brings out Freddie Maguire on Friday and Fletcher Rockwell on Saturday to Council Oak Bar starting at 8 p.m. Hard Rock Café features Hairbangers Ball on Friday and The 1985, an '80s tribute band from South Bend, on Saturday. The shows start at 9 p.m.

Hard Rock Live spotlights Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. performance, while Ne-Yo takes to stage on Saturday for a 7 p.m. show. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Hop aboard the “Santa’s Sleigh of Play” promotion this weekend (Friday and Saturday) for a chance to win gifts and free casino play. Earn tier-based entries this week, including the days of the promotion. Caesars Rewards players club members receive one entry for every 25 tier credits earned playing slots and table games. Activate your entries at the promotional kiosks from 2 to 8:55 p.m. and then wait for the hourly drawings from 4 to 9 p.m. each day. Four winners will be called at each of the drawings.