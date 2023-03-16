David Schonback has always had an interest in poker, but not enough to make it a significant presence during his leisure time activity, outside of hitting the casinos once in a while with his buddy Nick.

Prior to deciding to participate in the World Series of Poker Circuit at the Horseshoe Casino last week, his only recorded activity in tournament play took place more than a decade ago, also at the Hammond property.

The Geneva, Illinois resident just may have to reconsider keeping poker on the back burner of his life after winning the $282,725 first prize in the Main Event less than a week after a $52,756 championship run in the Monster Stack event.

Two championships, two WSOP Circuit gold rings, and $335,481in prize money adds up to results that a majority of seasoned professionals who make regular tournament appearances can only dream about.

Schonback’s only other foray into the live competitive arena yielded mixed results. He finished second and won $76,911 in a no-limit hold’em event during the 2011 WSOP Circuit stop in Hammond. The following year during the Chicago Poker Classic, also at The Shoe, his best finish was 74th place for $583 in one of the events.

This year’s Circuit stop at Horseshoe was the first one in three years. The Main Event, which required a $1,700 buy-in for a shot at a $1-million guaranteed prize pool, attracted 1,093 entries which created a total prize pool of $1,655,985.

The competition was conducted across two flights. At the end of the first day, only 102 players would return for Day Two. By the time the dealing was done, only 10 players remained to meet at the final table for the championship round on Monday of last week.

Schonback entered the Final Table battle ranked in the middle of the pack in number of chips. Skillful play moved him up to second place when six players were still seated, then moved on in the competition when only three players remained.

The trio fought it out ferociously for an extended period of time.

When Schonback eventually knocked out third place finisher, Klaid Hyso, he strengthened his position and entered a heads-up duel with 17.5 million chips to Eddie Blumenthal’s 15.3 million.

The one-on-one battle took about an hour to decide. Schonback dominated, leading up to the final hand in which Blumenthal, who is among the top professional poker players in the country, pushed all in.

The result was both men holding a flush in clubs with the eventual winner’s hand showing one card better.

Blumenthal’s take was $174,638 which boosted his career earnings to a whopping $1,679,192. Klaid Hyso earned $128,484 for this third-place finish.

Schonback indicated he would be back for the World Series of Poker Circuit at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois, in April.

BONUS ROUND-UP

LAS VEGAS: The National Horseplayer’s Championship, held last weekend at Horseshoe Las Vegas, was captured by Paul Calia from Kansas City, Missouri. He emerged best among 779 entries to earn $800,000 and thoroughbred racing’s most prestigious award, The Eclipse, as Horseplayer of the Year. Fortuitously, Calia finished in fourth place with another entry he had earned in the Final and collected an additional $150,000. The winner amassed the highest total of winning bets over the three-day competition based upon 53 mythical $2 Win bets and $2 Place bets.

AMERISTAR: The “Gas & Cash” promotion continues on Saturday (March 18). Five winners will be selected hourly from 7 to 9 p.m. to win $500 in mycash or $500 in gas cards. At 10 p.m. one winner will receive $1,000 in mycash, $1,000 in gas cards, and an automatic spot in the Grand Finale Drawing on March 25. On that day, three winners each hour from 7 to 9 p.m. will be awarded $250 in gas cards and an automatic berth in the Grand Finale at 10 p.m. when 11 qualifiers will win a share of $25,000 in mycash. There will also be a $15,000 cash winner. MyChoice players club members can claim free tier-based entries daily and earn an additional entry for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games.

BLUE CHIP: Get in on the Boyd “March Hoopla Drawing” for a chance to win a March “Hoopla” package of two (2) tickets to the men’s college basketball championship game in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 8, 2024, plus $2,000 in travel gift cards. The grand prize qualifier drawing will be held on Wednesday, April 5, when five winners from each participating Boyd property across the country will receive $500 in cash and one entry into the grand prize drawing. On Thursday, April 6, one grand prize winner will be awarded the March Hoopla package. Swipe your Boyd Rewards players card at any kiosk to claim one free entry. Earn one additional entry for every one tier credit earned on FanDuel Sportsbook wagers placed now through April 3, 2023 using your Boyd Rewards card.

FOUR WINDS: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend on Saturday with the “Lucky Cash” promotion at all Four Winds Casino locations. Drawings for a share of $150,000 in cash will be held hourly from Noon to 10 p.m. for $5,000 and $10,000 prizes. There will be a total of 15 guests who will win $5,000 and five guests who will win $10,000. The grand prize drawing at 10 p.m. will send one guest home with $25,000 cash. W Club players club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

HARD ROCK: Aaron Kwok, one of the stars of the entertainment industry in Hong Kong and throughout Asia, appears on stage at Hard Rock Live this evening (Thursday) for a 7 p.m. performance, while Kenny Wayne Shepherd appears in the Hard Rock Live spotlight on Friday (March 17) at 7 p.m. Visit ticketmaster.com

The complimentary entertainment spotlight this weekend at Hard Rock Café Stage brings out Nate Venturelli on Friday at 9 p.m., followed on Saturday by Fletcher Rockwell at 8 p.m. and The Tossers at 10 p.m. Council Oak Bar Stage features Mike Wheeler Band on Friday and Laura Rain & The Caesars on Saturday for 8 p.m. shows.