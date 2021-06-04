Make a family bucket list of fun things to do around the Region

Summer is almost officially here according to the calendar. But it already feels like summer. School is out for the year in most places, the sun is shining and after the past year, everyone is ready to slip into long, lazy days by the pool. Start off your summer by making a summer bucket list for your family and have fun checking things off one by one. Here are a few ideas:
Go fishing. If your kids have never dropped a pole in the water before, why not pick up some poles and introduce them to this pastime? With rivers and lakes small and large in the region, there are plenty of places to snag a fish — from the Kankakee River to Cedar Lake to the shores of Lake Michigan.
Make ice cream. This is something that will fascinate kids as you create frozen treats in the flavor of their choice. Use an electric ice cream maker or Google ways to make your own ice cream in a bag. If you have a freezer-safe piece of stoneware, freeze it and then place ice cream on it to roll it or mix in your favorite candies.
Go camping. Is there anything more “summer” than sleeping under the stars? You don’t have to go far for a camping getaway. Explore place like the Indiana Dunes State Park Campground, Sand Creek Campground in Chesterton, Michigan City Campground, Caboose Lake in Remington or Mini Mountain Campground in New Carlisle. Pitch a tent or pull out the pop up and head out of town ... or even set up a campsite in the back yard just to switch things up during the week.
Go to a festival. Last summer was absent of the festivals and fairs that offer so much fun. Make up for it this summer and fill your calendar so you can get out and get your fill of fried foods, carnival rides, games and live musical entertainment. You can find something in or around the region every week throughout the summer — like Hometown Country Jams, Schererville Fest 2021, Festival of the Lakes in Hammond and Cedar Lake Summerfest.
Do a family bike ride. Make a weekly date to do a family bike ride. Just hop on the bikes for a ride through your neighborhood or put a bike rack on your car and head out to an area trail or paved path, like the ones at Wicker Park in Highland, around Wolf Lake in Hammond or the Pennsy Greenway. Make a list of trails and hit a new one each week.
Go to the beach. We’re fortunate to have so much sandy shoreline in the Region. Be sure to take advantage of it with some time near the water. Maybe even make a list and visit a new beach each week. Pack up some buckets and shovels, some towels and a beach umbrella and head to Whihala Beach in Whiting, West Beach in Gary, Washington Park Beach in Michigan City or others in Indiana, Illinois or Michigan.