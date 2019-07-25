Uncle John's Flea Market in Cedar Lake and Events That Don't Suck are hosting an afternoon of DIY workshops, adult beverages and boxed lunch this Saturday.
"Make It & Take It with Meads & Moscato!" will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the flea market at 15205 Wicker Ave. in Cedar Lake. Artists will show people how to make crafts and other creations.
Attendees can take part in a number of 60-minute to 90-minute workshops, including macrame, painting, stitching pocket trees, crafting folded book art, making bath bombs, creating sequined faerie or dragon wings, fostering a succulent garden or upcycling a Moroccan-inspired lantern.
Dan Churilla and business partner Jesse Spain, who bought the 40-year-old flea market last year, are staging a number of events to get people to come out in an era of online shopping.
“We wondered how could we invite our online audiences to the flea market?" he said. "So we partnered with Events That Don’t Suck, a local event team.”
The flea market also will host a retro music festival in August and an “Oddities, Novelties and Monstrosities” market in October.
“If businesses want to attract their ideal customer to a physical location, they simply need to invite them to an un-sucky event," said Nicole Schmied, partner of Events That Don’t Suck.
The strategy is to draw people will the prospect of entertainment, socializing and booze.
“It’s not a secret, people need people to connect with and have fun," Events That Don't Suck business partner Amy O’Brien said. "Live music, good food and drinks help too.”
Tickets range from $40 to $128, depending on how many and which workshops one wants to attend. They include a catered barbecue boxed lunch.
For tickets, more information or a full list of workshops, visit eventsthatdontsuck.com or unclejohnsnwi.com.