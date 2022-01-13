Make room for the 'good old days' of slot play on casino floors

FOUR WINDS: Now that the excitement is building with the first round of playoff games set, all Four Winds Casino locations are giving guests a chance to win a new TV in time for the Big Game with the “Big Screen Big Score” promotion on Saturday (Jan. 14) from 1 to 9 p.m. (EST). On the odd hours, two guests at the New Buffalo and South Bend destinations and one guest at the Hartford and Dowagiac properties will each win a $1,000 Best Buy gift card. On the even hours, three winners of $1,000 cash will be randomly selected at New Buffalo and South Bend, and two winners of $1,000 cash will be selected at Hartford and Dowagiac. A grand finale drawing at 10 p.m. will see two $5,000 cash winners at New Buffalo and South Bend and one $5,000 cash winner at the other two casino locations.