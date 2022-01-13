Make room for the 'good old days' of slot play on casino floors

Just when we thought there was little public demand for the slot machines that existed before the technological revolution turned them into video marvels with astounding audio and visual capabilities, casino operators are finding out that there are opportunities to capitalize on nostalgia.
Players have made it known that on casino floors filled with new-age video slots, they’d like to see a return of the some of the throw-back games they liked to play. You know, the games that operated with mechanical spinning reels, and, of all things, a handle that you could actually pull to initiate a play instead of hitting a button.
Aristocrat Technologies, one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of slot machines, apparently has answered the call by releasing the next level of what is known as a “stepper” in revolutionary RELM 5 Reel cabinets.
The machines come across as the perfect way to incorporate a nostalgic flair into the next generation of game play.
Engineered with protruding reels, a mechanical button deck and audio/visual capability, the RELM 5 Reel rollout provides enhanced game performance in a format that slot players who remember what the games were like in the “good old days” will appreciate.
Even the younger generation of players will gravitate toward the games, if not out of curiosity, the captivating titles that the games are branded: Howling 7™, Grand Bars™, and Buffalo Instant Hit™.
Heck, there’s even a retro chrome handle that players have the option of pulling rather than pushing a button. How cool is that?
Grand Bars carries multi-level jackpot action with the ability to start the bonus with extra Jackpot Hit symbols. It’s a multi-denominational game that uses the classic 7’s and fruit symbols. It also has Pick’em Free Games, a sure-fire attention grabber.
Buffalo Instant Hit is from Aristocrat’s smash-hit Buffalo franchise, only this iteration is played in true stepper fashion with five reels that feature free games, a wheel bonus and a chance at an instant hit.
Finally Howling 7 packs the popular “hold and spin” action for players, along with progressives and free games.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Good news for fans of the Michigan City casino, hotel, and spa: The “Big B Bonus” is returning by popular demand next month. The promotion, which offers up to $16,000 in progressive jackpots up for grabs, was a crowd favorite when it was held last year. The first Big B Bonus of 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20, from Noon to 7 p.m. Here’s how it works: Designated progressive jackpots will be seeded with $500. The jackpot will continue to increase as guests play the machines, but it MUST hit by $2,000. When the jackpot does hit, 30 randomly selected B Connected players club members will win $50 in B Rewards. There will be multiple chances to win.
FOUR WINDS: Now that the excitement is building with the first round of playoff games set, all Four Winds Casino locations are giving guests a chance to win a new TV in time for the Big Game with the “Big Screen Big Score” promotion on Saturday (Jan. 14) from 1 to 9 p.m. (EST). On the odd hours, two guests at the New Buffalo and South Bend destinations and one guest at the Hartford and Dowagiac properties will each win a $1,000 Best Buy gift card. On the even hours, three winners of $1,000 cash will be randomly selected at New Buffalo and South Bend, and two winners of $1,000 cash will be selected at Hartford and Dowagiac. A grand finale drawing at 10 p.m. will see two $5,000 cash winners at New Buffalo and South Bend and one $5,000 cash winner at the other two casino locations.
HARD ROCK: Two proven crowd pleasers at the Gary casino return this weekend to Council Oak Bar Stage. On Friday (Jan. 14), Mike Wheeler Band will be performing, followed by DJ Maurice Joshua on Saturday (Jan. 15). Both shows start at 8 p.m. Over at Hard Rock Café Stage look for Cowboy Jukebox, Chicago’s five-piece country rock party band on Friday, followed by The Breakfast Club, the longest running, most recognized '80s tribute band in the United States, on Saturday. The curtain rises on each of those performances at 9 p.m.
HARRAHS JOLIET: Join in on the “Gift Card Drawings” on Saturday (Jan. 15). To be eligible, activate your tier-based entries at the kiosks from 2 to 8:55 p.m., then stay for the hourly drawings from 4 to 9 p.m. Three winners will be drawn each hour to play the “Drop the Puck” game and win up to $1,000 in gift cards.
Progressive “Fired Up Friday” drawings are scheduled in the Caesars Rewards Promotion Center every Friday this month. Activate your tier-based entries from 2 to 7:55 p.m. on the days of the promotion to be eligible for the hourly drawings that will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. At the 8 p.m. drawing, one finale winner will have a chance to win the progressive prize. Caesars Rewards members can earn bonus entries for this promotion every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to Midnight.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The “Big Blizzard Blowout” is raging every Saturday this month from 3 to 8 p.m. Earn entries playing slots and table games. Every 10 tier points is worth one entry. Activate your entries on the days of the promotion by swiping your mychoice™ players card at a promotional kiosk starting at 2 p.m. Five winners will be selected every hour to get a chance at picking an envelope from the big game board. Prizes range from gift cards and free slot play to $1,000 in cash. Every Thursday guests can earn 2-times bonus entries from 8 a.m. to Midnight by swiping their cards at a promotional kiosk.
HORSESHOE: The Hammond property is giving guests an opportunity to start the new year off right with a rewards credit multiplier based upon Caesars Rewards card holder eligibility. On Saturday, Jan. 22, swipe your card from 8:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the promotional kiosks to reveal a reward credit multiplier up to 100-times. Then on Jan. 24 or 25, swipe your card within the same time frame to reveal a reward credit multiplier up to 10-times. The reward credits can be redeemed for free casino play, dining credits and more.
Don’t forget that an Amazon eGift card giveaway is being held every Sunday this month. The earning period on promotion days is 6 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and the redemption period is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the promotional kiosks. Qualification varies based on tier level. Earn 200 Tier Credits to redeem a $20 Amazon eGift card. The cards will be electronically delivered within 14 days of redemption to the email address associated with your Caesars Rewards account.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.