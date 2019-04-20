'Mama's Boy to make Midwest premiere at Towle

The upcoming play "Mama's Boy" at the Towle Theatre in Hammond explores John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's relationship with his mother Marguerite.
"Mama’s Boy follows Marguerite's reckless attempts to reunite her family, from Lee's return to the U.S. from Russia, through the assassination of Kennedy, to her son's own murder and her defense of his innocence in the months that follow," the Towle Theater said in a press release. "A fascinating examination of family dynamics and obsessive maternal devotion played out in the shadow of history."
It's the Midwest premiere of Rob Urbinati's play, which is being directed by Jeff Casey and Suzanne Nyhan. The Portland Press Herald described it as "riveting."
"The Kennedy assassination serves as a framework for 'Mama’s Boy,' but the play isn’t overtly political, or intended to change public opinion regarding Oswald’s alleged role in the assassination,'" Press Herald reviewer April Boyle wrote. "At its heart, the play is a domestic drama about a family that has become a mere footnote in history ... 'Mama’s Boy' is a gripping family drama that illuminates history by adding a touch of humanity."
The theater at 5205 Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond, now in its 16th season, will stage the play on May 3-5, 10-11, and 17-19, with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Urbianati, the cast, directors and crew will do a Q&A after the play on May 10th.
The cast includes Lauren Miller, Martin Downs, Rosie O'Leary and R.J. Cecott.
Tickets are $19.
For more information, call 219-937-8780 or visit www.towletheater.org.