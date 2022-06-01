Many companies to take part in Ready2Work Hiring Event

Several companies will be on hand at an upcoming job fair in LaPorte.

The LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership will host the Ready2Work Hiring Event from 3-6 p.m. on June 7 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. Ivy Tech Community College and WorkOne also are helping stage the event.

Aero Metals, Al’s Supermarket, Alexander Chemical Corporation, Alpha Baking Company, American Renolit, BOSS Air, City of LaPorte, E-Pak Machinery, General Insurance Services, GreatNews.Life, Hatfield Pest Control and other employers will be on hand at the job fair.

Businesses in a variety of industries will be ready to hire that day. Companies in attendance will also include Horizon Bank, Howmet Aerospace, Jaeger-Unitek Sealing Solutions, LaPorte Community School Corp., LaPorte County Family YMCA, Lewis Bakeries, McDonald’s, MonoSol, New York Blower, Northwest Health, NRP Jones, Packaging Logic, Village Supply and Winn Machine.

“We are excited to provide another great opportunity for our community to connect with our local employers and explore quality job and career opportunities," Workforce Development Coordinator Erik Nelson said. "This event is open to all members of our community, and we encourage job seekers of all ages to attend. A big thank you to Ivy Tech, WorkOne, and all the volunteers that are partnering with us on this event.”

The event is open to the public and no advance registration is required. Attendees should bring resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to do interviews on the spot.

“The goal of this event is to bring available positions in the community to the forefront and to showcase what skills are needed for these positions," committee facilitator Mike Riehle said. "It is our hope that in doing so, we can continue to strengthen our relationship with our schools, community leaders, and businesses to solidify the pipeline of qualified talent to our local companies. The ultimate mission of our group is to fill every open position in La Porte County.”

For more information, call 219-324-8584 or visit laportepartnership.com.

