Many factors contribute to brand loyalty in casino industry

Is "brand loyalty" a factor for gamblers who wish to derive the maximum benefit from their investment in casino outings?

For the majority of average recreational players who make occasional trips, it really isn't a factor. For people who make casino outings a regular part of their entertainment experience, loyalty to a particular establishment does play a role.

Encouraging loyalty is a primary marketing activity among casinos, especially in a market such as the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana where competition for the gambling dollar is fierce.

Guests build "equity" on their play through players club tracking cards.

The more visits an individual makes, the more money that is "churned" through the slot machines or at the table games, and the more hours that are spent gambling are what build the equity.

On the same token, people should be careful not to allow the system to “use” them. When more trips, more money and more time is spent gambling than a person is comfortable with, then players clubs are using you instead of the other way around.

Direct-mail promotions, cash-back and the availability of "comps" are based strictly on the quality of a gambler's play.

Here are some things to take into account when choosing a casino:

If you're an average player who makes an occasional visit with a gambling budget of $100 or so, your primary considerations should be going to the casino that most appeals to you from a variety of perspectives.

When you combine a fine dining experience with your visit, you should go where the ambiance of the restaurant, the quality of the food and service, and the value for the money you spend are what's right for you.

If you place a priority on the deli or the snack shop, then you should go to the casino that offers what you consider the "best bets."

Does ease of self-parking or the fastest, most-efficient valet service make the big difference for you? Then make that part of your decision making for selecting a casino as your destination of choice.

Last but not least, the comfort level of the casino itself, the availability of the games and slot machines that most appeal to you, and the customer service and friendliness of the employees should play a factor.

At the other end of the gambling spectrum are the "high rollers."

They are welcome with open arms at any casino and likely will be offered dining room comps and, if available, complimentary hotel accommodations.

Even though a majority of high rollers exhibit brand loyalty, they are capable of generating the highest level of rewards at any casino.

In the middle are players who are semi-regulars. This category includes guests who go gambling as frequently as once a week or at least several times a month.

They are the most vulnerable to the perks that encourage brand loyalty and the people who should be most on guard to avoid falling into traps.

Take the rewards based on the play, time, and money that are most comfortable for you. It makes no sense to make an unplanned casino trip to collect a $15 cash-back offer if you're going to wind up gambling and risk losing much more.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: Another “Blue Delta Jeans Drawing” will be held today (Oct. 27). Five winners will be selected every hour from 6 to 10 p.m. to each win a custom-tailored pair of Made in America Blue Delta Jeans valued up to $500. A separate drawing for Elite and Owners Club mychoice members will be Friday (Oct. 28). Guests receive free entries based upon tier level for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games. Participants should check in their entries at a promotional kiosk starting at 4 p.m. on drawing days.

BLUE CHIP: Carlos Ramos Band will perform pop, rock and disco in Rocks Lounge on Friday (Oct. 28) followed by Beyond the Blonde on Saturday (Oct. 29) and their tribute to PINK, Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga. Both complimentary shows start at 9 p.m. The Sunday (Oct.30) 3 p.m. matinee will feature Jerod Bolt.

FOUR WINDS: W Club members are invited to accumulate entries for the $170,000 “Autumn Adventure” promotion to be held at all Four Winds Casino locations on Friday, Nov. 12, from Noon to 10 p.m. (ET). Hourly drawings will be conducted to award $9,000 in cash, instant credit, and free slot play. Two Jeep Wagoneers will be given away, one at 3 p.m. and the other one at 9 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through promotion day by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.

HARD ROCK: The Grand Finale Drawing in the “Deal or No Deal” promotion will take place Friday (Oct. 28) at 10 p.m. Two guests will each win a guaranteed $2,500 in cash (and a chance to make a deal to win more). Each guest will also be a contestant on the live Deal or No Deal Show in Hard Rock Live on Saturday (Oct.29) or Sunday (Oct. 30). Activate entries at a promotional kiosk from 5. to 9:55 p.m. to receive one ticket to drop in the drawing drum in the promotional area next to the Unity Players Club. Mini drawings will be held every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Two guests will be selected at each drawing to win a guaranteed $1,500 in free play, two tickets to the live show, and one drawing entry into the Grand Finale Drawing.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Celebrate Halloween with the “Hallowin” promotion on Monday (Oct. 31). The earning period is 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m. and the activation window is 8 a.m. to Midnight. Swipe your Caesars Rewards player’s club card at a promotional kiosk to reveal up to a 15-times Rewards Credits multiplier, or $50 in free casino play. One in every 50 guests will be awarded the $50.