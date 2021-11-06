Many hikes across Region offer chance to appreciate fall foliage

The trees are turning brilliant hues of red, orange, yellow and brown.
Region residents and guests can visit many places across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs to take in the splendor of the fall foliage.
The Indiana Dunes National Park encompasses 25 different sites across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, many of which are wooded.
"For fall colors, I recommend hiking the Bailly Homestead/Chellberg Farm Trail. In particular, the ravines along the trail just north of the Chellberg Farm are filled with sugar maples that turn a brilliant yellow," Indiana Dunes National Park Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "I also recommend either the West Beach Succession Trail or the Dune Ridge Trail, which both take you to high vantage points that provide a great view of the fall colors."
It's a popular time for visiting the Indiana Dunes also because of the birding opportunities.
"The cooler temperatures in the fall are a good time to go biking in the park," Rowe said. "Also, the fall migration brings quite a few people out to go birding in the park."
Sunset Hill County Park North of Valparaiso displays some bright fall colors, former Porter County Parks and Recreation Superintendent Walter Lenckos said.
The Brincka Cross Gardens also have hikes through the woods where one can see the colors turn.
She also recommends Hammel Woods in Shorewood.
"Black Road Access is home to many sugar maples that will provide bright orange, yellow and red colors," she said. "The natural surface trail to the north of Hidden Shelter also makes for a colorful fall trip through the bluffs."
Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox offers excellent photo opportunities as the colors turn.
"This preserve is stunning because of the rolling landscape of prairie in front of towering oaks," Cain said. "Behind the pavilion at Hickory Creek Junction, an open prairie provides a good sightline to the woodland edge, which displays vibrant color all the way along the bikeway to the creek."
The colors McKinley Woods in Channahon get intense.
"The oaks in this preserve turn a dark maroon-brown color. There also are a few cottonwood and hickory trees that turn yellow," Cain said. "A good place to view the trees at this location is the Heritage Trail loop that is located next to Frederick's Grove Shelter in the lower parking lot."
Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen puts on an impressive fall color display, and Monee Reservoir in Monee Township has a good autumn show, Cian said.
The Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve in Monee Township also afford good opportunities to soak in the brilliance of the fall foliage this time of year.
"A large number of maple trees are mixed into the forest along the road and on the edge of the preserve, which provides a brilliant fall feast for the eyes," she said. "The oaks and hickories in the interior add to the colorful mix."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dairy Belle, Happiness is Pets, Agave Mansion and Kali Beauty open; Marco's Pizza closes
Open
Opening soon
Coming soon
Opening soon
Closed
Grand opening celebration
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restaurant closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restau…