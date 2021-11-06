 Skip to main content
Many hikes across Region offer chance to appreciate fall foliage
Many hikes across Region offer chance to appreciate fall foliage

Many hikes across Region offer chance to appreciate fall foliage

Fall foliage is shown at the Thorn Creek Trail in Chicago Heights, one of many locations for a memorable autumn hike.

 Joseph S. Pete

The trees are turning brilliant hues of red, orange, yellow and brown.

Region residents and guests can visit many places across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs to take in the splendor of the fall foliage.

The Indiana Dunes National Park encompasses 25 different sites across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, many of which are wooded.

"For fall colors, I recommend hiking the Bailly Homestead/Chellberg Farm Trail. In particular, the ravines along the trail just north of the Chellberg Farm are filled with sugar maples that turn a brilliant yellow," Indiana Dunes National Park Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "I also recommend either the West Beach Succession Trail or the Dune Ridge Trail, which both take you to high vantage points that provide a great view of the fall colors."

It's a popular time for visiting the Indiana Dunes also because of the birding opportunities.

"The cooler temperatures in the fall are a good time to go biking in the park," Rowe said. "Also, the fall migration brings quite a few people out to go birding in the park."



Sunset Hill County Park North of Valparaiso displays some bright fall colors, former Porter County Parks and Recreation Superintendent Walter Lenckos said.

"Sunset Hill has several diverse environments. The Murray Woods has tons of pines and maples that, depending on the year, can have awesome colors," he said. "There are a lot of interesting things in the restored prairie right now as critters get ready for winter...seed pods galore, deer bedded all over. I recommend the trails on the eastern side of sunset that include the woods and the pond and the north prairie.

The Brincka Cross Gardens also have hikes through the woods where one can see the colors turn.

"Brincka Cross is awesome because it just isn't used as much," Lenckos said. "Some of the trees there are just massive. Not sure how to describe the northern part of the property other than to say it has an emotional feel to it. Or maybe that's just me because of my connection with it."
 
The Forest Preserve District of Will County has many prime spots for fall color excursions such as the Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township, Public Information Officer Cindy Cain said.
 
"The sled hill provides a good vantage point to view the large edge of the woods from up high. At Snapper Pond you can see the leaves reflected in the water and there is a good mix of trees," she said. "The Plum Creek Greenway Trail has several good locations including the big bridge and the trail portion south of Meadowlark Shelter, which features a field at the forest's edge."

She also recommends Hammel Woods in Shorewood.

"Black Road Access is home to many sugar maples that will provide bright orange, yellow and red colors," she said. "The natural surface trail to the north of Hidden Shelter also makes for a colorful fall trip through the bluffs."

Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox offers excellent photo opportunities as the colors turn.

"This preserve is stunning because of the rolling landscape of prairie in front of towering oaks," Cain said. "Behind the pavilion at Hickory Creek Junction, an open prairie provides a good sightline to the woodland edge, which displays vibrant color all the way along the bikeway to the creek."



The colors McKinley Woods in Channahon get intense.

"The oaks in this preserve turn a dark maroon-brown color. There also are a few cottonwood and hickory trees that turn yellow," Cain said. "A good place to view the trees at this location is the Heritage Trail loop that is located next to Frederick's Grove Shelter in the lower parking lot."

Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen puts on an impressive fall color display, and Monee Reservoir in Monee Township has a good autumn show, Cian said.

The Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve in Monee Township also afford good opportunities to soak in the brilliance of the fall foliage this time of year.

"A large number of maple trees are mixed into the forest along the road and on the edge of the preserve, which provides a brilliant fall feast for the eyes," she said. "The oaks and hickories in the interior add to the colorful mix."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

