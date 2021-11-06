Many hikes across Region offer chance to appreciate fall foliage

"For fall colors, I recommend hiking the Bailly Homestead/Chellberg Farm Trail. In particular, the ravines along the trail just north of the Chellberg Farm are filled with sugar maples that turn a brilliant yellow," Indiana Dunes National Park Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "I also recommend either the West Beach Succession Trail or the Dune Ridge Trail, which both take you to high vantage points that provide a great view of the fall colors."

It's a popular time for visiting the Indiana Dunes also because of the birding opportunities.

"The cooler temperatures in the fall are a good time to go biking in the park," Rowe said. "Also, the fall migration brings quite a few people out to go birding in the park."